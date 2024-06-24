MobileX Powers up as the Exclusive Wireless Carrier of X Games Ventura 2024

Expands Partnership with Sponsorship of BMX Legend Ryan Williams, Enhanced On-Site Activations, Giveaways and More

IRVINE and VENTURA Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileX , the most customizable wireless service, today announced its sponsorship as the exclusive wireless carrier partner for the upcoming summer X Games Ventura 2024. Following its sponsorship of the Winter X Games in Aspen earlier this year, MobileX is returning to the world's most thrilling action sports competition, expanding its on-site presence by sponsoring BMX legend Ryan Williams, providing on-site activations, giveaways and more.

Just as the X Games redefines the boundaries of action sports, MobileX challenges the norms of traditional wireless carriers with the most innovative, customizable solutions, creating a perfect synergy between the two brands. Designed to save consumers money and give them more control, MobileX operates with a relentless focus on its customers, delivering personalized experiences for each and every user.

"From the adrenaline-pumping X Games Aspen to the high-octane speed of NASCAR and now the electrifying X Games Ventura, MobileX is aligning with events and athletes that embody our unstoppable spirit as we redefine what it means to stay connected," stated MobileX founder and CEO Peter Adderton. "MobileX isn't just the most cost-efficient wireless service, it's a lifestyle brand that people are passionate about, and X Games personifies our ethos of expression, freedom and adventure."

This year, MobileX is also sponsoring seven-time X Games gold medalist BMX athlete Ryan Williams from the Sunshine Coast, Australia. Known for his daring stunts and innovative tricks, Williams embodies the same spirit of pushing boundaries and redefining expectations that MobileX brings to the wireless industry.

"Excited to be supported by MobileX while in the US for X Games. They are doing some really innovative stuff to save people money and keep them connected, worth checking out for sure," added Williams.

"We are thrilled to once again welcome MobileX as a key sponsor of this year's X Games," said Eric Johnson, CRO of X Games. "Together, we aim to elevate the experience for our athletes and fans, showcasing the cutting-edge synergy between action sports and mobile technology."

The Summer X Games will be taking place at the Ventura County Fairgrounds from June 28-30.

Key elements of the MobileX sponsorship include:

Ryan Williams , BMX athlete - Renowned for his multiple X Games gold medals, 29-year-old Australian BMX sensation Ryan Williams will be competing in the Men's BMX Dirt, Street and Park portion of the games proudly sponsored by MobileX. Williams will be signing autographs at the MobileX activation area at 4:30pm on Saturday , June 29.

- Renowned for his multiple X Games gold medals, 29-year-old Australian BMX sensation will be competing in the Men's BMX Dirt, Street and Park portion of the games proudly sponsored by MobileX. Williams will be signing autographs at the MobileX activation area at , June 29. X Games Forum - Mobile X founder and CEO Peter Adderton will headline a discussion at the X Games Forum on Thursday, June 27 on the ROI in partnering with the action sports community. As the founder of Boost Mobile and long-time partner of the X Games, Peter is a leading authority in building a brand on action sports.

Mobile X founder and CEO will headline a discussion at the on on the ROI in partnering with the action sports community. As the founder of Boost Mobile and long-time partner of the X Games, Peter is a leading authority in building a brand on action sports. MobileX activation - Fans are encouraged to stop by the MobileX booth for a photo op with NASCAR driver Will Brown's No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, grab some gear and more.

- Fans are encouraged to stop by the MobileX booth for a photo op with NASCAR driver No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, grab some gear and more. MobileX advertising - MobileX commercials will be featured throughout coverage of the X Games on ABC/ESPN2, Twitch and YouTube from Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30 .

How to Get MobileX

MobileX's unique app-based service utilizes AI to predict how much data customers need, providing flexible purchase options and dramatically reducing costs while ensuring state-of-the-art speed and service. The MobileX app is available for download in the Apple and Google Play app stores and can be activated with a physical SIM card or eSIM. It also can be found in approximately 3,700 Walmart stores, on Walmart.com and at leading independent wireless dealers nationwide.

For more information on MobileX, please visit mymobilex.com . Additional information on X Games Ventura 2024, including competition schedule, tickets and real-time updates, can be found at XGames.com .

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering flexible purchase options and a dramatic reduction in cost, while ensuring state-of-the-art speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex.com .

About X Games

Since its inception in 1995, X Games became the leading action sports competition and lifestyle brand, spotlighting the world's best action sports athletes against the backdrop of each individual host city. Over the past 29 years, X Games has organized the world's premier action sports events around the globe, complemented by top musical performances, year-round content and fan experiences.

