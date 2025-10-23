MobileX Recognized for Innovation, Leadership and Growth with Honors from Fast Company, Mobile Breakthrough and Wave7 Research

Awards Spotlight MobileX's AI-Driven Approach, CEO Leadership and Expanding Momentum in the Independent Dealer Channel

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileX , the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, today announced it has earned three major industry honors from Fast Company, Mobile Breakthrough and Wave7 Research. The recognitions underscore MobileX's innovation, leadership and accelerating growth in the wireless industry.

MobileX was named an honoree in Fast Company's 2025 Next Big Things in Tech for using AI to give consumers real control over their wireless experience. The program highlights emerging technologies transforming industries and creating lasting impact. Today, Founder and CEO Peter Adderton was also named "CEO of the Year" in the 2025 Mobile Breakthrough Awards , which recognize standout companies, products and individuals shaping the future of mobile technology. This marks MobileX's second recognition from the program, following its "Wireless Carrier of the Year" honor in 2023.

"These awards prove that innovation happens when you put consumers first," said Peter Adderton, Founder and CEO of MobileX. "From day one, we set out to build a wireless experience that puts control back in their hands. Recognition from Fast Company, Mobile Breakthrough and Wave7 shows that our mission to make wireless smarter and fairer is truly resonating, and we're just getting started. I couldn't be prouder of our team, our partners and the movement we're creating."

MobileX was also recognized by Wave7 Research in its latest 3Q25 Prepaid Wireless Dealer Survey as the Momentum Award winner for rapid growth and brand strength in the independent dealer channel.

"MobileX has shown impressive momentum in the independent dealer channel," said Jeff Moore, Principal at Wave7 Research. "Many new MVNOs have launched in recent years, but MobileX is the only one to achieve broad distribution through independent dealers, reflecting strong execution and growing channel confidence."

