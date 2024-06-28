MobileX Sponsors Honda's Kyle Webster's Entry into AMA Motocross

IRVINE, Calif., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyle Webster, currently leading the 2024 Australian 450 Motocross Championship, will debut in Southwick, MA this weekend thanks to MobileX and the Firepower Honda Team as he makes his inaugural entry into the American circuit.

"Competing in America is a dream come true," said Webster. "The past few seasons, I've missed out due to scheduling conflicts, injuries, and other setbacks. But this year, everything has fallen into place, and I am pumped to be here representing Firepower Honda and MobileX."

Webster will race a MobileX Honda prepared by the Firepower Honda team. Team Principal Martin Davalos believes Kyle can hold his own against the factory riders in America. "Kyle is very quick; we've seen that. He leads the Australian Championship, and we look forward to racing with him in Southwick and Redbud. He's familiar with our team and bike, having trained with us in the past. He fits well with our program, and we are keen to see what he is capable of," said Davalos.

MobileX's entry into the fast-paced world of Motocross stems from its deep belief that action sports redefine the boundaries of competition much the same way that MobileX challenges the norms of traditional wireless carriers as the most innovative, customizable and competitive wireless offering. Designed to save consumers money and give them more control, MobileX operates with an unparalleled focus on its customers, delivering personalized experiences for each.

"We are excited to join forces with our long-time partner Honda Racing and Kyle Webster for his upcoming Pro Motocross Racing circuit. This partnership further showcases MobileX's commitment to supporting passionate athletes across the world's most exciting sports verticals, creating a perfect synergy between racing, the riders and the fans," added Peter Adderton, Founder and CEO of Mobile X. "Kyle, who holds the #1 position in the Australian Motocross Championships, is a top-tier athlete and we look forward to seeing him dominate stateside as well."

Kyle Webster will race his MobileX Honda at Southwick and Firepower Honda's Dean Wilson is set to join him at Redbud. Honda Racing Australia's director Yarrive Konsky is eager to see how Kyle measures up against some of the world's best on one of the world's most brutal tracks.

"I'm interested to see where Kyle's speed is against some of the best riders in the world. He's riding exceptionally well in Australia. We are equally excited about the new alliance with MobileX as they transform the way people view their wireless service," said Konsky.

No track showcases the variety of the Pro Motocross Championship quite like The Wick 338. This is the most famous sandbox in American motocross, providing some of the most memorable moments in the sport's history thanks to its unique racing surface. Everything about Southwick is different – from the look to the feel, and even the sound. But more than anything, the results can be some of the most unpredictable you'll find all season.

MobileX's unique app-based service utilizes AI to predict how much data customers need, providing flexible purchase options and dramatically reducing costs while ensuring state-of-the-art speed and service. The MobileX app is available for download in the Apple and Google Play app stores and can be activated with a physical SIM card or eSIM. MobileX also can be found in approximately 3,700 Walmart stores, on Walmart.com and at leading independent wireless dealers nationwide.

For more information on MobileX, please visit mymobilex.com . For more information on the Pro Motocross Championship, please visit: https://promotocross.com/race/southwick-national.

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering flexible purchase options and a dramatic reduction in cost, while ensuring state-of-the-art speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex.com .

