MobileX to Provide Free Wireless Service for Customers Who Lost SNAP Benefits

Independent Wireless Carrier Steps in to Keep Americans Connected for as Long as Federal Food Assistance Remains Suspended

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of Americans face the suspension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, MobileX today announced it will cover the cost of its customized wireless service for customers who have lost access to federal food assistance. The offer includes unlimited talk and text plus up to 2GB of data per month, which will be covered by MobileX for as long as SNAP benefits remain paused.1

"As one of the few independent wireless carriers left, we believe in doing right by people, not just profits. If someone loses their SNAP benefits, we'll cover a wireless plan for as long as their SNAP benefits are suspended," said Peter Adderton, founder and CEO of MobileX. "Connectivity isn't a luxury, it's how families reach employers, schools and loved ones. We're stepping up to make sure no one loses that lifeline because of government gridlock."

MobileX's customizable, personalized access is uniquely positioned to address this need. Customers can easily download the MobileX app, customize their own plan via the Build Your Own tab and pay only for the data they need, on one of the fastest 5G networks in America. There is no need to go to a store or speak with a representative - customers can activate and start saving in minutes. Everyday options start as low as $3.48 a month.2

New customers can activate service through the MobileX iOS / Android apps, mymobilex.com , Walmart.com or at more than 3,700 Walmart stores. Customers can choose to activate a new number or keep their current number by porting it into MobileX to receive the free service. New and existing customers can create a support ticket via the MobileX app or call customer care at 833-422-1053 to verify SNAP participation and receive free wireless service for the duration of the disruption of SNAP benefits.

For more information on MobileX and Terms and Conditions of Service, including its fair use policy, visit mymobilex.com .

1 Offer does not include the $14.88 or $24.88 Unlimited plans for new customers. Customers already on MobileX plans will have their current plan covered while SNAP benefits are disrupted.

2 Price does not include applicable taxes and government surcharges.

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier, delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex.com .

