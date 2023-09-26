MobileX's Customizable Mobile Plans Now Available Exclusively at Walmart

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at MWC Las Vegas, MobileX announced a multi-year exclusivity agreement with Walmart. MobileX first introduced customized prepaid mobile plans in February 2023 which will now be available on walmart.mymobilex.com and in select stores nationwide.

MobileX Service Starts at $4.08/month.

"We created MobileX to keep consumers connected and enhance their mobile experience without breaking the bank," stated Peter Adderton, founder and CEO of MobileX. "With Walmart being the retail leader in prepaid wireless in the U.S., this unique partnership is a game-changer for MobileX and validates our service as a best-in-class option for value-oriented consumers. MobileX achieves this without sacrificing quality."

"Having a mobile phone is next to an essential need in today's world, yet the cost for individuals and families can be a large burden on their monthly budget. Coupled with the fact that most mobile phone options are a one-size fits all approach, our customers end up paying for things they don't use," said Mehrdad Akbar, vice president of merchandising – wireless, Walmart U.S. "We're excited to offer our customers a new way of approaching their mobile phone plans with the innovation, customization and reliability provided by MobileX."

Customized Approach

With fast data speeds and proven reliability nationwide via the Verizon network, MobileX's unique app-based service utilizes AI to predict how much data customers need, dramatically reducing cost while ensuring clean connectivity. After a free ten-day trial, its AI-guided data forecaster builds a customized plan to maximize savings. Customers can review data usage in real time on their apps to tailor plans on the go, putting ultimate control in the consumer's hands based on their individual needs. The AI-guided data forecaster also continuously monitors usage and lets customers know if plan modification at any time can save them money.

Affordable Reliability

MobileX plans for Walmart customers include:

MobileX Personalized Access: Customized plans start from $4.08 a month* Only pay for what you use - surplus data rolls over to the next month Optional talk and text add-ons available Optional unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada can be added for $4.50*



● MobileX Basic Unlimited:

$14.88 a month plan*:

5GB of high-speed data Unlimited talk and text Additional high-speed data can be added for $2.10 per GB* Optional unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada can be added for $4.50*



$24.88 a month plan*:

Unlimited data that includes 30GB of high-speed data Unlimited talk and text, including Mexico and Canada



*Prices are plus applicable taxes and fees.

MobileX is compatible with most unlocked iPhones and Android devices. Walmart customers can purchase the MobileX Activation SIM Kit for $9.88 (offset by a $10 credit upon activation) and download a dedicated app on the Apple and Google Play app stores. For more information, visit walmart.mymobilex.com.

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS). For more information, please visit mymobilex.com .

