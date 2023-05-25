MOBILion Announces Joint Research Collaboration to be Conducted with EPA for PFAS Analysis

CHADDS FORD, Pa., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBILion Systems Inc . today announced a joint project to be conducted with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) aimed at developing analytical methods for the addition of high-resolution ion-mobility into existing Per- and Polyfluoralkyl (PFAS) non-targeted analysis (NTA) high-resolution mass spectrometry (investigations at the EPA laboratory in Research Triangle Park North Carolina). EPA will use NTA analytical techniques to investigate the presence of PFAS in environmental samples utilizing MOBILion's high-resolution ion mobility (HRIM) platform. This collaboration is made possible via a materials cooperative research and development agreement (MCRADA) between MOBILion and EPA.

The goal of the project is to advance the scientific study of PFAS, which are synthetic chemicals used in many industrial and consumer products that can persist in the environment and potentially harm human health. By upgrading an existing Quadrupole Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer at EPA, the parties aim to improve the performance of the research analytical methods used to detect PFAS in complex samples.

"MOBILion is excited to collaborate with EPA on this important project, which has the potential to improve our understanding of PFAS contamination and enhance environmental safety," said Melissa Sherman, MOBILion CEO. "Having the highest resolution ion mobility separation capability can provide deeper level characterization than what is possible with incumbent approaches, resulting in more identifications with greater specificity and ultimately raising the threshold of characterization of these critical compounds."

MOBILion Systems Inc. is a leading provider of commercial products based on Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation (SLIM) platform technology, which provides higher resolution, faster and more reproducible analysis when integrated with mass spectrometry. The technology enables the detection of molecules other instruments miss and is vital in improving the accuracy of diagnostic tests and ensuring food and environmental safety.

About MOBILion

MOBILion Systems Inc. is pioneering next generation separation science to reveal what others leave unseen by commercializing products based on Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation (SLIM) platform technology.  When integrated with mass spectrometry, MOBILion's products unravel complex analyses and provide deeper level characterization than what is possible with incumbent approaches. MOBILion's separation technology provides higher resolution, faster and more reproducible analysis to reveal molecules most important in characterizing biologic therapeutics, discovering biomarkers, improving the accuracy of diagnostics tests, and ensuring food and environmental safety. MOBILion is located in the Philadelphia biotechnology innovation corridor.  Connect with us on LinkedIn, visit www.mobilionsystems.com or email [email protected]

