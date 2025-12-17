MOBILion Systems Demonstrates a New Paradigm in Mass-Spectrometry-Based Proteomics

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, MOBILion Systems achieved a decisive technical milestone through proof-of-concept demonstration that high-resolution ion mobility (HRIM), operated in MOBILion's unique PAMAF mode, fundamentally reshapes mass-spectrometry-based proteomics. This work empirically demonstrates what the field has theorized for more than two decades and does so in a way existing technologies are unable to match.

More than 25 years ago, leading experts identified a fundamental limitation in LC-MS/MS proteomics workflows, namely inherent ion utilization inefficiency that intensifies as analytical complexity increases (Hoaglund-Hyzer CS, Li J, Clemmer DE. Analytical Chemistry. 2000;72(13):2737–2740). Despite advances in instrumentation and software, the field has remained constrained to incremental gains within the same LC–MS paradigm. In 2024, MOBILion boldly proposed to change the paradigm by introducing PAMAFTM as a new mode of operation, enabled by its unique high-resolution ion mobility platform technology, delivering the technological breakthrough required to move beyond this long-standing constraint. One year later, peer-reviewed evidence from MOBILion scientists and external collaborators confirms that this approach has progressed from concept to reality.

Following the release of its technical white paper in October 2024, MOBILion moved rapidly from theory to execution. Throughout 2025 the company built a first of its kind prototype, formed a Proteomics Advisory Board for external validation, and provided instrument access to leading academic and industrial collaborators. Results generated include 4 peer-reviewed publications published, submitted and in preparation, 6 independent collaborator studies, and 2 invited presentations at major scientific conferences. These efforts demonstrate that MOBILion's technology uniquely addresses the need for increased acquisition rates and overcomes the tradeoff between sensitivity, specificity, and speed that has historically constrained conventional proteomics workflows. This combination of features will allow customers to see more proteins and post-translational modifications in less time than conventional systems and workflows, driving more actionable outcomes in drug development, stronger biomarker and diagnostic discoveries, and deeper biological understanding.

These findings underscore hardware limitations inherent to existing mass spectrometry architectures that cannot be addressed through software or existing hardware optimization. MOBILion's HRIM-enabled PAMAF operation represents a distinctive approach, enabling performance characteristics that current platforms are not designed to achieve without fundamental architectural change. "Since MOBILion's formation, we have been blazing a trail in advancing separation science, driven by an unwavering conviction that our SLIM technology will deliver a step change in mass spectrometry-based analytical characterization," said Melissa Sherman, PhD, MOBILion's Founder and CEO. "This is a defining moment in demonstrating the impact our platform technology has on advancing proteomics and multiomics workflows. What we are showcasing now is not incremental progress. It is the foundation for fundamentally changing mass spectrometry across proteomics and beyond."

MOBILion's strategy is to integrate its high-resolution ion mobility technology across the mass spectrometry ecosystem, extending beyond proteomics into metabolomics, lipidomics, exposomics, and other high-value analytical markets. "From a value creation standpoint, MOBILion's position is defined by assets that are difficult to build and even harder to replicate," said Craig Carra, CFO of MOBILion Systems. "We have a growing, defensible intellectual property portfolio that protects both our core technology and proprietary operating modes, alongside a loyal base of collaborators and early adopters whose workflows increasingly depend on our platform. As market demands accelerate and legacy architectures approach their limits, the combination of protected innovation, demonstrated performance, and constrained availability of truly differentiated technology creates an immediate window for strategic partnership opportunities for competitors and strategic partners alike."

With technical feasibility now validated in proteomics, the largest and most demanding segment of the high-resolution mass spectrometry market, MOBILion enters its next phase positioned as a leader able to deliver solutions to unmet needs in current workflows including deeper proteome coverage, confident identification of low-abundance species and post-translational modifications, at higher throughput. MOBILion's technology directly addresses these gaps by removing the forced tradeoffs between sensitivity, specificity, and speed that constrain conventional LC–MS approaches.

About MOBILion Systems, Inc.

MOBILion Systems, Inc. is redefining separation science with its proprietary SLIM technology, enabling faster, more accurate characterization of complex molecules. MOBILion's instruments empower researchers across biopharma, metabolomics, proteomics, food safety, and environmental sciences. Learn more at mobilionsystems.com.

Media contact:

Hannah Steele

The Scott Partnership

[email protected]

+44 1477 539 539

SOURCE MOBILion Systems