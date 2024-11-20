MOBILion Systems Launches Proteomics Advisory Board

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today MOBILion Systems, Inc., a leader in separation science innovation, announced the formation of a Proteomics Advisory Board, underscoring its commitment to advancing the field of proteomics with cutting-edge technology and collaborative expertise. The advisory board will provide strategic guidance as MOBILion advances development of its next-generation approach which is poised to disrupt the field of complex sample analysis, with initial applications in proteomics.

"We are honored to be working with such visionary leaders whose groundbreaking contributions have shaped the proteomics landscape," said Daniel DeBord, Ph.D., CTO of MOBILion Systems. "MOBILion is setting a new standard for speed and sensitivity in complex sample analysis with our revolutionary PAMAF operating mode, and the unparalleled expertise of this board will help ensure we are developing products that leverage this technology to best address the primary challenges researchers are facing, furthering our mission to redefine what's possible at the forefront of proteomics research and innovation."

The Proteomics Advisory Board currently comprises seven distinguished scientists and leaders in the field and may expand as additional application and workflow subject matter expertise needs arise:

Steven Carr , Ph.D. – Senior Director of Proteomics at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard , recognized for his pioneering work in proteomics methods and applications in biology and medicine.

– Senior Director of Proteomics at the Broad Institute of and , recognized for his pioneering work in proteomics methods and applications in biology and medicine. Ashok Dongre , Ph.D. – Senior Director & Head of Proteomics, Discovery & Development Sciences at Bristol Myers Squibb, biopharma R&D leader with over 25 years of pharmaceutical research experience.

– Senior Director & Head of Proteomics, Discovery & Development Sciences at Bristol Myers Squibb, biopharma R&D leader with over 25 years of pharmaceutical research experience. Alexey Nesvizhskii, Ph.D. – Godfrey Dorr Stobbe Professor of Bioinformatics at the University of Michigan , known for his contributions to mass spectrometry-based proteomics and bioinformatics.

– Godfrey Dorr Stobbe Professor of Bioinformatics at the , known for his contributions to mass spectrometry-based proteomics and bioinformatics. Ben Orsburn , Ph.D. – Established mass spectrometry and proteomics researcher, previously Research Faculty at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine , with extensive experience in the development and application of proteomics technologies.

– Established mass spectrometry and proteomics researcher, previously Research Faculty at , with extensive experience in the development and application of proteomics technologies. Birgit Schilling , Ph.D. – Professor at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging and Director of the Mass Spectrometry Core, specializing in data-driven proteomics research.

– Professor at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging and Director of the Mass Spectrometry Core, specializing in data-driven proteomics research. Nikolai Slavov , Ph.D. – Professor in the Department of Bioengineering at Northeastern University and Founding Director of Parallel Squared Technology Institute, noted for his innovative work in single-cell proteomics.

– Professor in the Department of Bioengineering at and Founding Director of Parallel Squared Technology Institute, noted for his innovative work in single-cell proteomics. John R. Yates III , Ph.D. – Ernest W. Hahn Professor in the Departments of Molecular Medicine and Neurobiology at The Scripps Research Institute , a leading figure in the development of proteomics technologies.

Last month, MOBILion announced a groundbreaking approach with the potential to disrupt the mass spectrometry industry by delivering unparalleled speed, sensitivity, specificity and quantitative accuracy for proteomics, lipidomics and metabolomics workflows. In a white paper, MOBILion outlined a novel technology that enables fragmentation analysis at unprecedented speeds through its proprietary SLIM-based high-resolution ion mobility approach. The novel Parallel Accumulation with Mobility Aligned Fragmentation (PAMAF) approach removes the traditional quadrupole filter, significantly increasing throughput and ion utilization efficiency. This breakthrough allows for detection of low-abundance signals and provides unmatched precision in complex biomolecule identification. The approach initially targets proteomics applications and is positioned to deliver faster methods with greater coverage, achieving speed, specificity, and sensitivity without compromise.

About MOBILion Systems, Inc.

MOBILion Systems is Revealing What Others Leave Unseen®, pioneering next-generation separation science by developing tools that more deeply, accurately, and efficiently characterize complex molecules and samples. MOBILion drives advancement across various industries, from biopharma discovery to food testing and environmental safety and beyond, with instruments that provide greater resolution than incumbent approaches. The company's technology integrates seamlessly with mass spectrometry for workflows that unravel complex analysis. MOBILion is shifting the paradigm of what is possible – and we are just getting started. Learn more at www.mobilionsystems.com.

Media Contact

Jon Yu

[email protected]

SOURCE MOBILion Systems