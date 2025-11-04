MOBILion Systems to Present Transformative Advances in Proteomics Sensitivity and Throughput at HUPO 2025

PAMAF™ technology delivers near-complete ion utilization, enabling deeper proteome coverage and improved PTM and proteoform analysis

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBILion Systems, Inc., a leader in separation science innovation, announced today its participation in the 24th Annual Human Proteome Organization (HUPO) World Congress, taking place November 9–13, 2025, in Toronto, Canada. MOBILion's Chief Technology Officer, Daniel DeBord, Ph.D., will present new findings on Parallel Accumulation Mobility Aligned Fragmentation (PAMAF™), a breakthrough technique, unique to MOBILion, that dramatically improves mass spectrometry (MS) sensitivity and throughput for proteomics and multi-omics workflows.

As proteomics research increasingly emphasizes post-translational modifications (PTMs) and proteoforms as critical indicators in both drug development and clinical diagnostics, technologies that enhance detection depth and confidence are reshaping how scientists interrogate biological complexity. MOBILion's PAMAF technology, powered by High-Resolution Ion Mobility (HRIM), enables near-100% ion utilization while simultaneously delivering industry-leading spectral generation rates exceeding 500 Hz. This performance advancement can only be achieved via MOBILion's high-speed HRIM separation and reduces the reliance on the slow and lossy quadrupole filtering technique traditionally employed. In this way, PAMAF maximizes ion detection efficiency, increases MS/MS signal intensity, and accelerates data acquisition.

"In a field where incremental gains are often considered meaningful, PAMAF delivers improvements of 300–2,000% in fragment ion intensity boosting identification rates," said Melissa Sherman, Ph.D., CEO of MOBILion Systems. "These advances will enable researchers to identify thousands more proteins and PTMs from smaller samples, opening new frontiers in proteomics, biomarker discovery, and therapeutic development."

DeBord's presentation will feature benchmark data from LC-HRIM-MS experiments coupling MOBILion's MOBIE® HRIM module with an existing QTOF platform operated in PAMAF mode. The results demonstrate up to 100-fold increases in fragment ion intensity, 3–12× more protein groups identified, and 43–53% higher peptide counts per protein in cell line digests, with even greater improvements at low sample inputs, MOBILion's PAMAF mode of operation will be transformative for workflows such as single-cell proteomics and quantitative PTM measurements.

"These findings highlight improved ion utilization as a fundamental performance lever in mass spectrometry," said DeBord. "By eliminating quadrupole filtering and aligning fragmentation with ion mobility, PAMAF enables more comprehensive, unbiased analysis across complex biological samples, bringing us closer to complete proteome and proteoform coverage."

MOBILion's presence at HUPO 2025 reflects the company's continued commitment to advancing the depth, precision, and speed of proteomics measurements through innovations in separation science.

About MOBILion Systems, Inc.

MOBILion Systems develops high-performance analytical instruments that reveal previously unseen molecular detail by integrating Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation (SLIM) technology with high-resolution mass spectrometry. The company's proprietary High-Resolution Ion Mobility (HRIM) technology improves separation power, sensitivity, and throughput across proteomics, metabolomics, lipidomics, and clinical research applications. MOBILion's mission is to empower scientists to accelerate discovery, enhance precision medicine, and improve human health by revealing the unseen.

