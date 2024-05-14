Mobilizing Technical Training for Military Housing Maintenance Teams with Interplay Learning

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the leading provider of immersive skilled trades training, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Corvias , a world-class military housing services provider. This strategic collaboration enables maintenance teams across Corvias' seven military installations in six states to have mobile access to technical training. By integrating Interplay's cutting-edge 3D simulations directly to tablets, prioritizing safety training, and fostering career growth, the partnership equips maintenance teams with real-time skills and knowledge necessary to provide exceptional service to their residents.

Interplay Learning's platform has seamlessly integrated into Corvias' training program, with over 450 technicians accessing training courses directly on their tablets. This convenient and flexible approach to learning enables technicians of all skill levels to efficiently enhance their abilities anywhere, anytime, while minimizing disruption to their daily responsibilities. This ensures they can train on the go and promptly return to serving residents, which remains Corvias' top priority.

"Our industry is constantly changing and requires us to stay up to date," said Stanley Christensen, Corvias' regional vice president of facilities. "Interplay Learning provides a partnership that keeps us sharp, and it's well-received by our team because it's modern and comprehensively covers the troubleshooting and technical issues they face."

Recognizing the importance of ensuring maintenance technicians are equipped with the latest skills and knowledge, Corvias is leveraging Interplay's state-of-the-art 3D simulations to create immersive training experiences. These simulations replicate real-world scenarios, enabling technicians to develop practical skills and expertise in a risk-free environment. This innovative approach enhances technical proficiency and instills a strong commitment to safety, ensuring the well-being of both technicians and residents alike.

Furthermore, the Interplay platform helps Corvias establish clear career pathways for its valued maintenance team members, fostering professional development and ongoing advancement opportunities within the organization. This commitment to employee growth aligns with Corvias' core principles of providing exceptional customer service and being the best place to work.

"We want to be trendsetters in our industry, recognized as the best at what we do," said Christensen. "Training is key to achieving that goal, and Interplay is an invaluable partner in our journey towards world-class excellence."

"This partnership with Corvias embodies our commitment to revolutionizing technical training for the skilled trades," said Doug Donovan, CEO and founder of Interplay Learning. "By integrating cutting-edge technology, prioritizing safety, and fostering career advancement, we're not just training technicians — we're empowering them to become leaders in their field, ensuring the highest service standards for our military families."

About Corvias

Corvias partners with the Department of Defense and higher education institutions to solve infrastructure and energy resiliency challenges and to create long-term, sustainable value through our unique Solutions Through Partnerships® approach. Corvias partnerships enhance the well-being of our communities, including at the largest renewable energy project in Kansas and resiliency projects nationwide. Our more than 72,000 residents consistently highly rank the courtesy and professionalism of our maintenance and leasing personnel. To learn more, please visit www.corvias.com .

About Corvias Property Management

Corvias Property Management applies its resident-first approach to provide housing operations, maintenance and service support for university and military communities to create safe, high-quality places to live, learn, work and interact. Across 10 U.S. states, Corvias Property Management maintains 42,000 residential units, totaling approximately 50 million square feet of real estate, including at seven military installations and 15 universities.

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning is the industry leader in immersive training solutions for the skilled trades. Interplay's acclaimed training platform enables rapid upskilling and empowers new technicians to be job-ready within weeks, not years. Featuring expert-led videos, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and personalized learning paths, Interplay's platform is more scalable and engaging than traditional training. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and VR, Interplay is reshaping the future of online skilled trades training, delivering highly effective learning experiences that result in better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies in the World, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers, 2022 Inc. 5000 list, and 2022 Inc. Best in Business list. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

SOURCE Interplay Learning