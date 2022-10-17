Mobis supplies chassis-modules for European luxury automaker's EVs in the U.S.

Mobis' 20 plus years module development technology is widely recognized

The customer dedicated production site in McCalla, Alabama is now fully operational

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobis begins to supply chassis modules for Mercedes-Benz AG, with luxury and performance automotive brands. The module technology and quality competitiveness of Mobis are now highly recognized by global automakers. Mobis becomes the first non-European supplier for chassis module for the OEM.

Mobis is now fully operating its new production facility in McCalla, Alabama. The company has built the new site for mixed-model production of chassis modules for 4 different electric SUVs.

The chassis-module is a generic term for the parts assembled under the car body, e.g., the steering, braking and suspension system. It also refers to the set of parts for these systems assembled on the frame.

Mobis has been accumulated over the past 20 plus years for the module development and assembling experience worldwide. Last several years of R&D and pre-production periods for this new project became a good example of the customer's satisfaction.

Following the client's development plans step by step, Mobis strived to concentrate its own R&D efforts with Mercedes-Benz AG to provide the best chassis module solutions. Now the technology and quality control capability of Mobis are recognized by the most prestigious automotive brand worldwide.

In the process of landing this contract, Mobis held multiple technical briefings and touring sessions with the customer and showed the entire mass production process of the module assembly in Korea and Europe.

"We hope to maintain long-term partnerships with Mercedes-Benz AG," said Mobis CEO Sung Hwan Cho. "We intend to increase trust with customers based on our excellent technical experience and stable supply capacity."

Since 1999, Mobis has produced three types of modules, including cockpit-modules (control systems of the driver's seat) and front-end modules (integrating system of HVAC, lighting and bumper system), and chassis modules. The company is currently operating a total of 28 module production sites; 8 are in Korea, and 20 are overseas.

Mobis is the global no.6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting and automotive electronics. Mobis operates R&D headquarter in Korea, with 4 technical centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

