Mobvoi Unveils TicNote, TicNote Pods, and TicNote Watch -- Introducing TicNote Cloud and Shadow Agent 2.0

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobvoi Inc. , the company behind the popular Wear OS–powered TicWatch line and TicNote , today announced during CES 2026, at a dedicated launch event held in Las Vegas, the launch of the TicNote product family, including TicNote , TicNote Pods , and TicNote Watch, alongside TicNote Cloud , a new AI-native collaboration platform powered by Shadow Agent 2.0. Together, the system redefines how conversations captured from the real world are transformed into structured files, living projects, and real outcomes — with AI acting as an active collaborator rather than a passive tool.

The TicNote Ecosystem: AI-Powered Hardware and TicNote Cloud Working Together

For years, productivity tools focused on recording, storing, and retrieving information. TicNote was built on a different premise: intelligence should not stop at capture. With TicNote Cloud, Mobvoi moves beyond recording and chat-based AI, introducing a system where conversational context becomes structured project assets, and where teams work with AI to continuously move work forward.

TicNote Cloud: Turning Conversational Context into Structured Files

At the foundation of TicNote Cloud is a core shift in how AI handles context.

Most AI tools keep context inside chat conversations — useful in the moment, but difficult to reuse once the interaction ends. TicNote Cloud transforms conversational content directly into structured files that live inside projects. Meeting discussions, commands, and ideas are automatically converted into documents, task lists, and other editable assets that can be shared, referenced, and built upon over time.

Instead of asking AI to "generate text," users can direct Shadow Agent to create and manage project files. New content is generated directly inside the relevant project, with a clear structure and location — making information persistent, actionable, and reusable across teams and workflows.

From Static Files to Living Projects

TicNote Cloud goes beyond treating files as static references.

In traditional AI tools, documents and PDFs can be queried, but they do not evolve. In TicNote Cloud, files become assets within living projects, continuously updated by Shadow Agent 2.0 as work progresses. The agent maintains context across changes, enabling both precise edits to individual files and coordinated updates across entire projects.

Shadow Agent can modify, optimize, and batch-update project content over time — ensuring that documents, plans, and supporting materials stay aligned as decisions change and projects evolve.

This transforms projects from collections of disconnected files into continuously evolving structures, guided by human intent and executed by AI.

A New Model of Collaboration: From Individuals to Teams Working with AI

TicNote Cloud introduces a new model of collaboration built around human–agent partnership.

While most recent AI tools focus on one individual working with an AI agent alone, TicNote Cloud enables multiple people — from individuals to full teams — to work with an AI agent together inside shared projects. Conversations, files, and decisions are handled in a single workspace, allowing humans and the AI agent to collaborate continuously around real work.

Shadow Agent 2.0 operates as an active participant in the workspace — understanding context, referencing files, and executing tasks based on human intent. Whether directed by a single user or by multiple collaborators, the agent maintains continuity across conversations and project assets, ensuring work moves forward without losing context.

As collaboration expands from individuals to teams, multiple people can collectively guide Shadow Agent within the same project — turning discussions, feedback, and decisions into shared, evolving outputs. In this model, AI is no longer a background utility, but a collaborative partner that helps translate intent into action across the entire project lifecycle.

An End-to-End AI-Native Workflow

Together, TicNote Cloud and Shadow Agent 2.0 enable a complete AI-native workflow:

Record — Conversations captured directly from the real world





— Conversations captured directly from the real world Structure — Context transformed into files within projects





— Context transformed into files within projects Evolve — Files maintained as living project assets





— Files maintained as living project assets Execute — AI acts on intent to deliver outcomes





— AI acts on intent to deliver outcomes Collaborate — Teams and agents work together in one system

This marks a shift from managing folders, documents, and versions to directing intelligence through context, decisions, and execution.

The TicNote Hardware Family: Capturing the Real World

The TicNote hardware lineup serves as the real-world input layer for TicNote Cloud , allowing Shadow Agent to understand intent wherever conversations happen.

TicNote Lite — A dedicated AI recorder for meetings, interviews, and focused capture.





— A dedicated AI recorder for meetings, interviews, and focused capture. TicNote Pods — The world's first 4G AI note-taking earbuds, designed to capture conversations wherever they happen, without relying on a phone. With built-in 4G connectivity, TicNote Pods sync recordings instantly to the cloud for real-time transcription and AI processing. They support two recording modes: in-ear recording for calls, online meetings, and interviews, and case-based ambient recording for group discussions and meetings — solving the common problem of missing important context when conversations move between digital and physical spaces. TicNote Pods are live on Kickstarter and users can back this project if interested.





— With built-in 4G connectivity, TicNote Pods sync recordings instantly to the cloud for real-time transcription and AI processing. They support two recording modes: for calls, online meetings, and interviews, and for group discussions and meetings — solving the common problem of missing important context when conversations move between digital and physical spaces. TicNote Pods are and users can back this project if interested. TicNote Watch — The world's first AI note-taking smartwatch. Designed for all-day use, TicNote Watch enables instant, one-press recording for meetings, ideas, and voice moments throughout the day. It supports on-watch live translation, allowing users to capture and understand conversations directly from the wrist. Beyond productivity, TicNote Watch connects voice events with daily activity and health data, enabling AI-driven holistic analysis that helps users understand the context behind their health metrics.

All devices connect seamlessly to TicNote Cloud, ensuring conversations move effortlessly from the physical world into structured, collaborative intelligence.

From Recording to Outcomes

With the launch of TicNote Cloud and Shadow Agent 2.0, Mobvoi positions TicNote as more than a recording solution — but as an AI-native collaboration and execution system designed for how modern teams think, decide, and build.

Conversations no longer end when meetings stop. With TicNote, intelligence continues working — evolving, executing, and delivering outcomes alongside the people who created it.

CES 2026 Presence

In addition to the launch event, Mobvoi is exhibiting the TicNote product line at CES 2026, LVCC South Hall, Booth #35817, where attendees can experience live demonstrations of TicNote Pods, TicNote Watch, and TicNote Cloud throughout the show.

