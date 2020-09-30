ModCloth Proves Great Tech is Always in Fashion with E-Commerce Makeover

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools , the next-generation commerce software company, and Fluent Commerce , a cloud native software company providing distributed order management, are working with brand investment platform Go Global Retail to transform the e-commerce experience for popular indie brand ModCloth . With its new e-commerce solution in place, ModCloth can publish new products in real-time, bring unique experiences to its customers and make shopping more convenient than ever.

One year after purchasing ModCloth from Walmart, Go Global Retail is focused on returning the popular brand to its indie roots and reconnecting with its shoppers. To do this, the company launched a technology transformation to rebuild the customer experience from end to end, including a brand new e-commerce experience from commercetools and more sophisticated order fulfillment with Fluent Commerce that would take them into the future – fast. The solution for ModCloth is being delivered and implemented by devgurus, recently acquired by global digital transformation leader DMI.

"The future of e-commerce is headless, API-driven and microservices-based, which is what we're getting with commercetools and Fluent Commerce," said Thoryn Stephens, CTO and partner of Go Global Retail. "When we acquired ModCloth, we acquired a lot of technical debt. We knew we needed a more agile commerce technology to give ModCloth customers the options and customized experiences they have come to expect and pay off our brand promise of empowering and uplifting women."

Go Global Retail found the solution for ModCloth from the MACH Alliance (MACH stands for Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless), which was launched in June 2020 by commercetools and others to help enterprises adopt and adapt the best and most agile systems, processes and skills to turn their digital practices into business differentiators.

"The MACH Alliance brings us the latest and greatest technology and interoperability to become a more flexible, modular and digitally global company," said Stephens. "With the re-platform, we reduced our time to market dramatically while improving overall operational efficiency, moving from intermittent code releases to three to four releases a month. In the fashion tech business, we believe technology should enable and not prohibit, and that drove the switch."

Go Global Retail plans to take the successful new e-commerce approach it is using for ModCloth and roll it out to its other fashion brands.

"We wanted to implement not just a model or a technology but a digital playbook so that we could have a standardized but flexible approach that all of our brands can leverage," said Jeff Streader, Founder and Managing Director, Go Global Retail. "We like to call it the 'Great American Digital Transformation' that we're helping bring to the retail industry."

About commercetools

commercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale.

commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since its founding in 2006, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion.

More information at commercetools.com .

About Fluent Commerce

Fluent Commerce is a cloud software company focused on distributed order management for omnichannel retail. The Fluent Order Management Cloud Platform is cloud native, fully managed and code-free. It includes the essential components for unified commerce: Distributed order management, in-store tooling, inventory & location management, customer service, fulfillment optimisation and reporting. This enables retailers and brands to rapidly drive up revenue, drive down costs, and win the convenience battle.

Fluent Commerce works with global and regional brands such as JD Sports, Samsung, eBay, Woolworths, Target and French Connection. For more information visit www.fluentcommerce.com

Learn more at: www.fluentcommerce.com .

