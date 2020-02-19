Model Home Grand Opening in Redmond, WA
Feb 19, 2020, 14:59 ET
REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, will host a model home Grand Opening on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Prelude at Rose Hill—its new community of two-story single-family homes in Redmond, WA. Festivities will include model tours, complimentary lunch and the chance to win prizes.
ABOUT PRELUDE AT ROSE HILL
- From the mid $1Ms
- Five brand-new floor plans
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, up to 2,612 square feet
- Modern elevations with designer color schemes
- Quartz countertops, stainless-steel KitchenAid® appliances, flat-panel cabinets and more included
- Quick commuter access to Redmond, Bellevue and Kirkland
Prelude at Rose Hill is located at 13804 NE 98th Street, Redmond, WA 98033.
For more information, call 425.269.7256.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
