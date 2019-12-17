Modera Sedici Honored For Best Adaptive Reuse and Best Amenity Space

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily investor and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., today announced that Modera Sedici, a luxury apartment community developed on the grounds of the former Italian Embassy, recently was honored with several prestigious accolades.

Modera Sedici earned a Delta Associates Award for Excellence as the Best Adaptive Reuse Washington/Baltimore Apartment Community and was recognized in the same category by the NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association. The NAIOP also presented Modera Sedici with an Award of Merit for Best Amenity Space. Both associations formally announced the awards last month.

In addition, Modera Sedici has been nominated as a finalist for the NAHB Pillar Awards in January in the Best Adaptive Reuse category.

"We're honored to receive this prestigious recognition for Modera Sedici, which is truly one of the most unique communities in the Mill Creek portfolio," said Joe Muffler, managing director of development for Mill Creek Residential. "Our team is proud of our efforts to preserve the history and charm of the former Italian embassy building, and provide a unique living experience in our nation's capital."

Situated along historic 16th Street, the former embassy was designed in 1925 by Grand Central Station architects Whitney Warren and Charles Wetmore. Modera Sedici retains much of the embassy's Neo-Renaissance architecture, including a restored Soggiorno – a grand ballroom with preserved crown molding and parquet floors, and the Biblioteca – with breathtaking millwork and a curated resident lounge.

Modera Sedici includes 22 customized floor plans in the original Italian Embassy building, featuring a European aesthetic and several restored original features. The newly constructed and complementary nine-story high rise includes an additional 112 residences. Additional community amenities include the Vista – a rooftop terrace with city views; the Palestra – a club-quality fitness center with elite equipment imported from Italy; and the Terraza – a programmed green space with water features, covered seating and grills. The community also includes a historic piazza.

"Our objective was to usher in a new era for the community while paying homage to the building's past," Muffler said. "We're excited about the finished product, and we're humbled to have our repurposing efforts recognized with these esteemed awards."



Modera Sedici represents the company's third development in the Washington, D.C. metro area.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 16 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2019, the company's portfolio comprises of 75 communities representing over 19,800 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

