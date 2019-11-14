Moderate Dose Chemotherapy Doubles Survival Rate in All Ages

BRONX, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To be presented at the 19th Annual Meeting of the International Society of Geriatric Oncology, Geneva, Nov 14-17, by Drs Howard W Bruckner et al & Dr Robert De Jager et al, both for the MZB Foundation for Cancer Research. Analysis confirm the following:

1. The majority of the elderly or treatment resistant patients with advanced colorectal CRC,Pancreatic PC, ovarian OC or bile duct cancers now have substantially more than the classic "only six months to live".

In large second and third series, that included a total of 300 new patients, safe serial moderate dose combination chemotherapy with "GFLIO" doubled or tripled expected overall 1 and two year survival for patients of all ages - after they had failed many lines of therapy (earlier series cited below). GFLIO is a drug combination that reactivates and potentiates abandoned critical drugs when they are added to the combination in sequence. This produces many new treatment regimens and new chances to survive for each patient.

2. New prognostic blood tests solidified evidence that survival exceeded historical expectations for the majority of patients. Tests, previously described in JAMA, J Cancer and the European J of Cancer, can predict, GFLIO patient's improved overall survival and that it is due to treatment. Tests also identify patients with exceptional chances of even further improved survival as well as a small high-risk group in need of extra support measures.

3. Age no longer limits safe treatment; improved chances of survival are now equal to that of ideal, young patients. Prognostic tests also predicted the same improved chances of survival for patients of all ages.

4. GFLIO, because of its moderate, half standard dosages, enhances safety without loss of efficacy. This is ideal for outpatient therapy and adds to new independent evidence, that for many conditions it is unnecessary to use toxic dosages which are prohibitive for the aged, frail or heavily treated

5. MZB laboratory work discovered novel drug interactions that activated otherwise discarded or unused critical drugs in many ways. At the same time drugs, when added to the combination, at first evidence of progression, have four chances to produce new lab- vetted drug interactions which reverse resistance to used GFLIO drugs. They also potentiate the added drug four ways, which shows new levels of activity in combination with GFLIO. Independent research has also found these drugs actually improve the patients' immune system (This work safely leap - frogs standard drug development which only produces one drug interaction with initially maximum dosage therapy).

Foundation work deliberately selected large numbers of high-risk patients, with no safe or effective available cancer treatments, in order to provide proof of principal and fill a large gap in patient care. Prognostic tests found that the survival of those treated with the GFLIO algorithm safely, very often exceeded the survival expected at 24 months and more with standard therapy.

