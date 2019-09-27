Modern Healthcare Recognizes IVX Health Among Its Best Places To Work In Healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, which provides biologic infusion and injection therapy for patients with complex chronic conditions, was named to Modern Healthcare's 2019 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This was the first time in the company's history to appear on the list.

Modern Healthcare recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry across the nation for empowering employees and promoting exceptional workplace culture. The annual award draws on input from employees who respond to a confidential survey. In the survey, employees rate job satisfaction, work-life balance, benefits and more.

"People are our number one priority," said Doug Ghertner, CEO of IVX Health. "And as we make IVX Health a great place to work, our patients also benefit from our engaged and committed staff. Our consistently positive patient feedback and online reviews reflect how much patients appreciate our team and their commitment to always provide world-class service and exceptional care."

IVX Health's focus on creating exceptional experiences for patients extends to both the company's corporate and medical colleagues. Several of the perks that contribute to making IVX Health a world-class place to work include health benefits for full and part time employees, regularly-scheduled team-building events and gatherings, an annual stipend to use for company apparel, a pay increase for achieving a Certified Registered Nurse Infusion (CRNI) certification, reimbursement for related study materials and association fees, and more.

"With record unemployment levels, organizations face stiff competition to attract and retain top talent. The providers and companies making this year's Best Places to Work in Healthcare list understand the importance of creating an environment where employees can not only excel in their own development but contribute to the mission of improving care delivery," said Aurora Aguilar, editor of Modern Healthcare. "An appreciation—and dedication—to their organization's mission was one of the most common refrains from employees filling out surveys this year."

IVX Health recently rebranded from Infusion Express and completed a $22 million capital raise. The company continues to experience rapid growth and validation for its progressive business model—optimizing site of care for infusion therapy in a way that is more effective, less expensive, easier for physicians, and most importantly, better for patients.

IVX Health's corporate headquarters are in Brentwood, TN, and the company is looking forward to continued expansion with new centers opening across the country. If you're interested in starting your career with IVX Health, visit https://www.ivxhealth.com/careers/

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a leading provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and other conditions.

IVX Health centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work and offer flexible appointment scheduling, including evenings and weekends. Patients relax in their own private suite, equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi, a flat screen TV, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. IVX Health centers operate under the name and brand Infusion Express in Kansas City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco and under the IVX Health banner in Nashville and Columbus, Ohio.

SOURCE IVX Health

Related Links

https://www.ivxhealth.com

