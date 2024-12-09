Modern Healthcare recognizes Medline for supply chain excellence and industry leadership

Medline named to Best in Business list; CEO Jim Boyle named to 2024 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare list

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline is proud to announce two prestigious accolades from Modern Healthcare. Medline CEO Jim Boyle has been named one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare for 2024, and Medline has been recognized as one of the Best in Business for 2024 in the supply chain category. These honors highlight exceptional leadership and innovation driving the healthcare industry forward.

Medline was awarded “Best in Business” in the supply chain category by Modern Healthcare, while Jim Boyle, Medline CEO, placed 24th out of 100 among the “Most Influential People in Healthcare”.

The 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare list, determined by peers and senior editors at Modern Healthcare, honors Boyle for his leadership and impact as head of the largest medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions provider. Boyle joins Medline's 43,000 employees around the world in helping to make healthcare run better by addressing complex challenges facing today's healthcare professionals so that they, in turn, can deliver the best patient care.

"Our list of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare reflects the important contributions of the men and women who have helped shape the industry in 2024," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. "They come from all corners of the industry, and their leadership has been felt from the doctor's office to Capitol Hill."

Modern Healthcare's Best in Business award celebrates organizations that enhance the healthcare ecosystem and demonstrate innovation, efficiency and excellence. Specifically, the supply chain category recognition highlights companies that manage the flow of goods and materials essential for healthcare delivery and improve healthcare sourcing and procurement, inventory management, logistics and distribution.

"We are honored to recognize the inaugural recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare. "Their unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional outcomes and delivering real impact in the healthcare industry exemplifies the very essence of excellence."

These awards contribute to the growing list of recognitions Medline has received in 2024, reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to serving its customers and empowering its employees.

"These achievements are a testament to Medline's culture of execution, entrepreneurial spirit and individual empowerment," Boyle said. "Our relentless focus on the customer is at the heart of everything we do, and we would not be so successful without a remarkable team. These recognitions belong to them, and I'm honored to lead such a remarkable group."

Read more about the recognitions from Modern Healthcare at https://newsroom.medline.com/company-news/modern-healthcare-recognitions-medline-impact/.

Profiles of all honorees here: ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential and ModernHealthcare.com/BestInBusiness .

About Medline

Medline is the largest medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions provider serving the entire continuum of care. Through its unique offering of world-class products, supply chain resilience and clinical practice expertise, Medline delivers improved clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, the company employs 43,000 people worldwide and operates in over 100 countries and territories. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com .

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE Medline Industries, LP