Modern Hire Returns as a Global Underwriter of 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced that Modern Hire , the leading enterprise hiring platform for video interviewing and pre-hire assessments, has again returned as a Global Underwriter for this year's 2022 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

"Modern Hire continues to be a leader as an all-in-one hiring platform that drives better hiring experiences for candidates," said Gerry Crispin, Talent Board co-founder and principal and co-founder of CareerXroads . "They've been an important Talent Board partner for many years and are committed to improving candidate experience. We're grateful for Modern Hire's continued support and guidance that enables us to grow our programs and ensure our research reaches more employers around the world."

The annual Talent Board candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offers employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,200 global employers and 1.25 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2022 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open .

"We consider our continued sponsorship of Talent Board and their important work a duty and a privilege," said Karin Borchert, Modern Hire CEO. "Our company was founded on the idea that candidates deserve a better experience. And we remain committed to creating hiring technology that treats every candidate respectfully and fairly, and provides an engaging, satisfying and equitable experience. We are proud every day to be able to stand behind our pledge to provide solutions that change the way organizations think about the candidate journey and how they hire."

Additional information about the 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here .

About Modern Hire

Modern Hire's intelligent hiring platform transforms each step of the process with screening, assessment, interview and workflow automation tools that make hiring more effective, efficient, ethical and engaging. Modern Hire is differentiated by its advanced selection science and is trusted by more than 700 leading global enterprises and nearly half the Fortune 100. Find out more about the company's commitment to seriously better hiring at www.modernhire.com .

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

Contact:

Kevin Grossman

8314196810

[email protected]

SOURCE Talent Board