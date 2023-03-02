Modern Mill Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Maker of innovative wood alternative joins the ranks of OpenAI, Microsoft, Tiffany & Co, and more

FERNWOOD, Miss., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Mill, manufacturer of innovative wood alternative ACRE, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

"We are honored to be included in this list of most innovative companies in the world," said Kim Guimond, Chief Marketing Officer at Modern Mill. "We've always taken a holistic view of how we do business and are just at the beginning of pursuing our bigger vision of creating positive outcomes for our planet and our people."

Modern Mill's inaugural product ACRE, a wood alternative made from upcycled rice hulls, is a practical solution for deforestation. It offers all the warmth and beauty of rich tropical woods like ipe, teak and cedar with the low-maintenance convenience of composites. ACRE is the first wood alternative that is indistinguishable from wood, capable of fine craft and disrupting the status quo.

Modern Mill is a zero-waste, circular manufacturer. All scrap or products returned through our recycling program are used to make new ACRE products. One pallet of ACRE saves an acre of tropical rainforest for exotic hardwoods like IPE. In 2022 alone, those who chose ACRE products contributed to saving more than 44,000 acres of tropical rainforest. This will grow as Modern Mill grows.

Additionally in 2022, Modern Mill diverted more than 4,000 tons of rice hulls that were destined for landfills, or the equivalent of all one day's garbage in the City of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Modern Mill operates in a rural community in Mississippi with above-average poverty levels and is committed to quality job creation. The company has created more than 100 quality jobs in a county where 47% of the population lives at the poverty level.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

About Modern Mill

Modern Mill is a manufacturing company based in Fernwood, Mississippi, and the maker of ACRE™, a groundbreaking new building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment, offering the warmth and beauty of real wood with all the conveniences of composites. ACRE is available as trim boards, dimensional lumber, sheet goods, decking and siding. For more information, visit modern-mill.com.

