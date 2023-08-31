Modern Mill Partners with OrePac Building Products to Distribute ACRE™ in Oregon and Washington

Manufacturer of award-winning wood-alternative material expands product availability

FERNWOOD, Miss., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Mill, the manufacturer of innovative wood-alternative ACRE, announces a partnership with OrePac Building Products to expand the availability of its products in Oregon and Washington.

Modern Mill is proud to partner with trusted suppliers like OrePac, who has served Oregon and Washington since 1977 and is leading the way to meet the growing demand for innovative building products like ACRE. OrePac will carry ACRE siding, porch floors, trim, and sheet products.

"We are excited to team up with Modern Mill to add ACRE products to our siding and trim portfolio," said Kenny Gillett, Vice President of Marketing and Retail Accounts at OrePac Building Products. "We've seen a growing need across the Pacific Northwest for sustainable alternatives to traditional materials. Innovative new products like ACRE offer builders and contractors an option that looks and acts like wood during install, but has the performance and convenience of a composite."

ACRE is engineered from upcycled rice hulls and is virtually indistinguishable from wood, providing a practical solution for deforestation without sacrificing the aesthetics of natural wood or the conveniences of composites. Modern Mill's circular manufacturing process ensures zero-waste and contributes to the preservation of rainforests and other natural resources.

"We're excited to partner with OrePac Building Products," said Kim Guimond, Chief Marketing Officer at Modern Mill. "We're committed to creating products that are sustainable, durable and beautiful, and partnerships with distributors like OrePac will help us achieve our goal of making ACRE the go-to wood alternative for builders and homeowners everywhere."

ACRE by Modern Mill offers numerous benefits, including low maintenance, durability, easy workability, and sustainability. The company's commitment to zero-waste and job creation in rural communities makes it an ideal partner for builders and homeowners who are looking for sustainable building products.

About OrePac Building Products

OrePac Building Products is a family-owned and operated business, founded by the Hart family in 1977. Through strong leadership and a commitment to success, the company has today grown into one of the premier suppliers in the shelter industry. The company currently operates ten locations across the western United States. For more information, visit www.orepac.com.

About Modern Mill

Modern Mill is an innovative manufacturer based in Fernwood, Mississippi, and the maker of ACRE, a groundbreaking new building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment. ACRE offers the warmth and beauty of real wood with all the conveniences of composites. ACRE is available as trim boards, sheet goods, porch boards, decking and siding. For more information, visit modern-mill.com.

