Modern Relationship Film 'Acquainted' To Be Released by Vision Films

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD and DVD release of Acquainted on December 8, 2020. The film, from newcomer Director/Writer Natty Zavitz (Edging) was produced by Jonathan Keltz and Giacomo Gianniotti of Fired Up Studios, Peter Harvey, Peter Harvey Productions, Stephanie Sonny Hooker of Hometeam Productions, James O'Donnell of 920 Films, and Aidan Kahn. It will be available on streaming and cable platforms everywhere in the US and Canada, and DVD at major online retailers.

Acquainted is an honest and intimate story, shared with the audience through what seems like private access into a tightly knit group of four young adults. The storyline is loosely based on the experiences of Zavitz and although a fictional story, conveys the real friendships the producers and cast share.

Synopsis: When two old acquaintances (Giacomo Gianniotti, Laysla De Oliveira) see each other for the first time since high school, there is an instant attraction. Although both are in committed relationships, their chance encounter has them wondering, "What if?" Secret meetups that begin as "casual" quickly become romantic and they are forced to look within themselves to determine who they are and what they want in life and love.

The film stars Giacomo Gianniotti (Grey's Anatomy), Laysla De Oliveira (Netflix's Locke & Key and In The Tall Grass), Rachel Skarsten (Batwoman, Lost Girl, Reign) Raymond Ablack (Narcos, Orphan Black, Ginny & Georgie), Adelaide Kane (The Purge, Reign, MTV's Teen Wolf), Jonathan Keltz (Entourage, Reign), Mouna Traoré (Self Made: Inspired By the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, Umbrella Academy), and Parveen Kaur (Beyond, NBC's Manifest).

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Acquainted is a unique film that takes a very unconventional look at relationships. The intimate moments will resonate with anyone who has ever been in love or simply had a crush, and audiences will be moved and very surprised at the outcome."

Director, Natty Zavitz says, "As conversations around monogamy and infidelity are changing, we wanted to capture the excitement, fear, and messiness of falling in love at the wrong time. The performances are nuanced, surprising, and sexy and we're excited to see how audiences respond."

Producer Jonathan Keltz adds, "Inspired by the work of Rohmer and Linklater, Zavitz's Acquainted is honest and real, his voice is unique and defined. He's brought to life a universal love story told through the millennial lens that I think will deeply resonate with audiences. "

Acquainted will be available on: iTunes, Vimeo, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu, and Vimeo, and across hundreds of U.S. cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DirecTV and more. DVD retailers include Amazon and all other major online retailers. Canadian cable providers include Rogers, Shaw, and Bell.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

