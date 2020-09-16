Modernizing Medicine Selects Adyen to Incorporate Payments into Healthcare Platform

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, announced today that it has been selected by Modernizing Medicine Retail Solutions, Inc., to offer point-of-sale (POS) and online payments on its platform, known as modmed® Pay. The Modernizing Medicine® group of companies is a health information technology leader providing integrated suites of solutions for specialty medical practices.

Together, the companies offer a unified commerce approach that helps clients simplify payments by connecting patients, healthcare providers and financial institutions with integrated solutions. modmed Pay integrates with the Practice Management (PM) system for EMA® electronic health records (EHR) system users and the gastroenterology practice management solution, gPM™ , for gGastro® EHR users.

President and COO Joe Harpaz of Modernizing Medicine stated: "As a provider of modern cloud platforms, we needed a payments platform that could fully integrate into our entire suite of cloud software offerings and scale with the size of our customer base. Adyen was the clear choice. As a tech company, they understand how to support mission critical healthcare platforms and support the different methods of payments integration our customers require. We are pleased with the support and technology, which has enabled us to deliver a seamlessly integrated payments experience for medical practices."

Adyen for Platforms helps simplify payment collection for healthcare providers on Modernizing Medicine's practice management solutions by streamlining provider onboarding, payment acceptance and disbursement.

Adyen offers a global and flexible payment solution built for any platform business model. Platforms can expand quickly, manage risk, and track results, from one integration. Adyen for Platforms offers an omnichannel approach, unifying POS and online payments into one system. With Adyen, these platforms have the ability to consolidate to a single payment provider, access to a fully managed system, and see customer insights that help them better know their customers through a unified view on the customer across channels.

"Healthcare can be complicated and we are excited to help Modernizing Medicine bring some simplicity into the equation for their customers," said Kamran Zaki, COO of Adyen. "With Adyen, the entire payment process is behind the scenes, allowing the company to offer integrated solutions to its customers and enhance their overall experience."

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal. The cooperation with Modernizing Medicine, as described in this press release, underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About Modernizing Medicine

Modernizing Medicine and its affiliated companies empower healthcare providers and medical practices with a suite of solutions designed to transform how healthcare information is created, consumed and utilized to increase practice efficiency and improve patient outcomes. The award-winning healthcare technology company works with providers nationwide in the specialties of dermatology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, plastic surgery, gastroenterology, pain management and urology, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. Modernizing Medicine and its affiliated companies provide a suite of solutions including the electronic health records (EHR) system, EMA®, and the GI-specific EHR, gGastro®. The healthcare suite includes Practice Management, Business Operations Services, Analytics, payment processing services and patient engagement tools such as telehealth. Built with the help of on-staff practicing physicians, the all-in-one EHR systems help provide a more complete picture into the clinical, operational and financial aspects of specialty medical practices with the goal of helping practices focus even more of their time on patient care. For more information, please visit www.modmed.com . Connect with Modernizing Medicine via its Blog , Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

