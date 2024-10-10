Kia America returns to the iconic all-women navigational challenge for fifth consecutive year, marking the third year of competition for the Telluride

Modified Telluride X-Pro, built to endure the harsh conditions of the rally, was prepped in-house at Kia America and by BAJA FORGED

FORGED Verena Mei , Kia's Rebelle Rally driver for the fourth consecutive year, partners with experienced rally driver and navigator, Kendra Miller

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The modified Kia Telluride X-Pro is set to take on the 2024 Rebelle Rally, marking the third year of competition for Kia America's most decorated vehicle. Having secured a podium finish every year in the X-Cross class, the Telluride X-Pro returns with enhanced modifications and a renewed drive for redemption. Professional rally driver, Verena Mei, will once again take the wheel for the fourth year in a row, with seasoned driver and navigator, Kendra Miller, joining her to build a formidable team.

Modified Kia Telluride X-Pro Sets Off for Adventure at the 2024 Rebelle Rally

"The Telluride has consistently proven its capability by earning a spot on the podium every year it's competed," said Steve Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "Built collaboratively by our dedicated in-house engineers and BAJA FORGED, and backed by a skilled team behind the wheel, the Telluride X-Pro is set to prove once again that it's a serious contender."

This year, the Telluride has been strengthened with custom front- and rear bumpers to increase approach and departure angles, tow points, skidplates and spotlights by Baja Designs mounted on a front bumper bar. It's been further bolstered by BFGoodrich® All-Terrain T/A K02 tires and 18-inch Method Rally Series wheels, along with a highly modified suspension that has been purpose-built to endure the rigorous 8-day challenge. The front suspension uses a KW Motorsports inverted-shaft long-travel McPherson strut system, providing 2-inches of increased travel, while the rear incorporates KW Motorsports long travel inverted coil overs, adding 1.5-inches of increased travel when compared to stock. KING 2 bump stops complete the upgraded suspension setup.

The Telluride X-Pro's wrap was created in partnership with the renowned ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, CA. Kia challenged a select group of graphic design students to develop a unique livery for rally vehicle, with senior student Jaiwon Lee's topographic map design selected as the winner. Partnering with the ArtCenter was a natural fit, as many designers at Kia Design Center America are alumni of the school.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

SOURCE Kia America