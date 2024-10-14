Modine Announces New Chief Information Officer

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, is pleased to announce that Dan Hedstrom has joined Modine as Chief Information Officer (CIO) effective today. He takes over from Steve Langer, current Vice President Information Technology, who has announced his plans to retire at the end of this year.

As CIO, Hedstrom will have responsibility for leading Modine's global IT function and executing Modine's digital strategy. He will focus on building business-aligned IT solutions that optimize performance, enhance productivity, and improve cyber security in alignment with overall corporate strategy.

Hedstrom comes to Modine from Cubic Corporation where he worked for 12 years in roles of increasing responsibility. In 2018, he was named Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Prior to that, he held senior roles leading enterprise infrastructure teams and has experience scaling IT systems to support growth. He has a bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from California Polytechnic State University.

"Dan's strong track record as a technology leader will be an asset to Modine as we continue to execute on our global business strategies. We are pleased to welcome him to the team," said Mick Lucareli, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "I also would like to thank Steve Langer for his seven years of service at Modine and wish him well in retirement."

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

