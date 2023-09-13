MODINE DONATES MORE THAN 600 BACKPACKS TO SCHOOL STUDENTS

News provided by

Modine

13 Sep, 2023, 07:05 ET

Leading HVAC solutions provider lends a helping hand by providing supplies to schools in Virginia, Michigan, Rhode Island and Wisconsin

RACINE, Wis., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a technology and indoor air quality leader in the HVAC industry, provided students with more than just clean air during back-to-school season. The company donated more than 600 backpacks containing important school supplies to students in Virginia, Michigan, Rhode Island and Wisconsin to lend a helping hand and reduce the financial impact on families and schools.

Continue Reading
Schools in Virginia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Rhode Island received additional backpacks and school supplies for students this year from Modine, a national leader in indoor air quality solutions for educational facilities.
Schools in Virginia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Rhode Island received additional backpacks and school supplies for students this year from Modine, a national leader in indoor air quality solutions for educational facilities.

"We wanted to show the community that we care for our children inside and outside the classroom," said Kimberly Raduenz, Manager, Strategic Marketing for the IAQ division at Modine. "While our core purpose is engineering a cleaner and healthier world, we recognize that many students need more than just excellent indoor air quality at school. We wanted to help children start the school year off on a positive note."

In Virginia, Modine representatives visited F.W. Kling Elementary and Enderly Elementary, both part of the Buena Vista School District. In Michigan, Modine and their local Michigan representative, Bolhouse, provided supplies to Jenison Public Schools.

Modine donated backpacks to Webster Avenue Elementary in Providence, Rhode Island, at an event that included Antojitos Emanuel, a local food truck.

"Back to school shopping can be difficult and overwhelming for some students," said Maria E. Acevedo, family ambassador at Webster Ave Elementary School. "Modine eased that concern with their generous donation of school supplies, backpacks and water bottles, embodying community commitment at its best. Not only did families receive school supplies, everyone in attendance at our back-to-school celebration enjoyed hot, fresh food. We're very thankful for this partnership and look forward to it for many years to come."

In Racine, Wisconsin, where Modine is headquartered, the company donated backpacks, water bottles, and school supplies through three Community-Oriented Policing (COP) houses. These physical homes, strategically placed within residential neighborhoods, are staffed by law enforcement professionals and other service providers and open to the public to help strengthen relationships and facilitate building stronger communities.

"At Modine, we believe it's our responsibility to give back to our communities," Raduenz said. "Whether it's providing a backpack full of school supplies or installing a unit ventilator, we want schools to look at us as a partner in creating a safe and healthy learning environment through both our products and our actions."

To learn more about Modine IAQ solutions, please visit https://www.modinehvac.com/.

About Modine
At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE Modine

Also from this source

Modine Announces Sale of Three Automotive Businesses in Germany Principally Manufacturing Parts for Internal Combustion Engine Applications in Europe

Modine Announces Sale of Coatings Aftermarket Application Facilities in California and Florida

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.