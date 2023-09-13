MODINE DONATES MORE THAN 600 BACKPACKS TO SCHOOL STUDENTS

Leading HVAC solutions provider lends a helping hand by providing supplies to schools in Virginia, Michigan, Rhode Island and Wisconsin

RACINE, Wis., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a technology and indoor air quality leader in the HVAC industry, provided students with more than just clean air during back-to-school season. The company donated more than 600 backpacks containing important school supplies to students in Virginia, Michigan, Rhode Island and Wisconsin to lend a helping hand and reduce the financial impact on families and schools.

Schools in Virginia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Rhode Island received additional backpacks and school supplies for students this year from Modine, a national leader in indoor air quality solutions for educational facilities.

"We wanted to show the community that we care for our children inside and outside the classroom," said Kimberly Raduenz, Manager, Strategic Marketing for the IAQ division at Modine. "While our core purpose is engineering a cleaner and healthier world, we recognize that many students need more than just excellent indoor air quality at school. We wanted to help children start the school year off on a positive note."

In Virginia, Modine representatives visited F.W. Kling Elementary and Enderly Elementary, both part of the Buena Vista School District. In Michigan, Modine and their local Michigan representative, Bolhouse, provided supplies to Jenison Public Schools.

Modine donated backpacks to Webster Avenue Elementary in Providence, Rhode Island, at an event that included Antojitos Emanuel, a local food truck.

"Back to school shopping can be difficult and overwhelming for some students," said Maria E. Acevedo, family ambassador at Webster Ave Elementary School. "Modine eased that concern with their generous donation of school supplies, backpacks and water bottles, embodying community commitment at its best. Not only did families receive school supplies, everyone in attendance at our back-to-school celebration enjoyed hot, fresh food. We're very thankful for this partnership and look forward to it for many years to come."

In Racine, Wisconsin, where Modine is headquartered, the company donated backpacks, water bottles, and school supplies through three Community-Oriented Policing (COP) houses. These physical homes, strategically placed within residential neighborhoods, are staffed by law enforcement professionals and other service providers and open to the public to help strengthen relationships and facilitate building stronger communities.

"At Modine, we believe it's our responsibility to give back to our communities," Raduenz said. "Whether it's providing a backpack full of school supplies or installing a unit ventilator, we want schools to look at us as a partner in creating a safe and healthy learning environment through both our products and our actions."

To learn more about Modine IAQ solutions, please visit https://www.modinehvac.com/.

