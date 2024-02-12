Modine Expands Commercial and Residential Electric Infrared Heater Portfolio

The new MEQ and MES series quietly provide powerful heat in indoor and outdoor spaces such as patios, restaurants, workshops and studios

RACINE, Wis., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a leader in innovative heating solutions in the HVAC industry, introduced two new infrared products to its portfolio of heating solutions. Modine is expanding its residential electric product offerings to provide customers and contractors with a variety of heating solutions for commercial and residential spaces.

Modine introduced two new infrared products to its portfolio of heating solutions. Pictured is the MES, left, and the MEQ.
"At Modine, we remain committed to providing our commercial and residential customers with the necessary tools to meet their heating needs," said Jon Schlemmer, Vice President and General Manager of Modine's Heating business. "The new MEQ and MES series allow us to continue expanding our electric portfolio with options that can provide excellent heating for backyard patios, restaurants, workshops and much more."

"We are excited to introduce these new products to our growing line of infrared heating products as we continue to evolve and further separate ourselves as the leading provider of innovative heating solutions."

The new MEQ infrared heater provides a perfect balance between heating performance and low-light output. The unit features a high-intensity, low-light Tungsten bulb that supplies instantaneous directional heat packaged in a weatherproof enclosure with a remote for indoor and outdoor applications. This heat is evenly distributed and is practically unaffected by windy environments. With power outputs up to 4800w, the MEQ is a perfect solution for restaurants or backyard patios.

The MES infrared heater features long-wave radiant and convective heat output, which provides consistent and powerful heat. This no-light, radiant heater is designed to take the chill out in moderate climates, making it an excellent choice for enclosed or partially enclosed spaces such as solariums, workshops, yoga studios, semi-enclosed outdoor rooms or any partially enclosed space with minimal wind exposure.

Both the MEQ and MES operate quietly and can be mounted on walls or ceilings. Both units have a modern look with their powder-coated aluminum bodies that are resistant to corrosion and deformation over time.

For more information on Modine heating solutions, visit https://www.modinehvac.com/.

About Modine
At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

