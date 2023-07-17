Modine Thermal Management Products to be Showcased at SPAL Booth During 2023 School Transportation News (STN) Expo

News provided by

Modine

17 Jul, 2023, 11:28 ET

Long-standing collaboration between Modine and SPAL to feature at STN Expo, from
July 17-18, 2023, in Reno, Nevada

RACINE, Wis., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To feature the strength of their decade-long collaboration, Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, and SPAL Automotive, a renowned manufacturer of high-quality electric fans, blowers, and fluid pumps will showcase Modine products at the 2023 STN Expo. Modine deploys high-quality, low-voltage SPAL fans in its EVantage™ Direct Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) and EVantage Electronics Cooling Package (ECP), as well as EVantage E-Fan Cooling Modules. 

With thermal management systems designed to improve EV range, charge time, and battery life during all duty cycles, the EVantage BTMS is simple to integrate and delivers patented, fail-safe features for demanding commercial EV applications. The EVantage BTMS product line is manufactured, tested, and designed to withstand harsh environments and is ruggedized for high-vibration environments. Modine leverages its state-of-the-art testing facilities and decades of motor vehicle component experience to ensure that customers can have confidence in the performance, reliability, and longevity of Modine products.

"The medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle segments, including school buses, are the next major frontiers in transportation electrification, and EV platforms for those markets require close collaboration between suppliers to deliver solutions that customers can depend on for the long term," said Gina Maria Bonini, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Thermal Systems at Modine. "This strategic partnership allows Modine to directly leverage SPAL's expertise and high-quality products in our platforms to deliver dependable products to our customers. With our focus on delivering industry-leading performance and reliability, close collaboration with trusted partners like SPAL is of the utmost importance, and we look forward to continued close collaboration and innovation."

Headquartered in Italy, SPAL is a global leader in the design and manufacture of various vehicles and equipment for more than 60 years. With a specialization in high-performance axial fans and centrifugal blowers, SPAL has earned a reputation for delivering top-quality products for the automotive, power sports, and industrial equipment industries.

The Modine suite of EVantage products, as well as the new partnership with SPAL, will be featured at the School Transportation News (STN) Expo, taking place July 17 & 18, 2023, in Reno, Nevada. At the event, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the Modine EVantage BTMS and ECP at the SPAL booth (#618), where Modine product experts will be available to answer questions about the suite of thermal management products.

For additional information about Modine's wide range of products and services, please visit www.modineev.com.

About Modine
At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Technica Communications
Cait Caviness
[email protected]

SOURCE Modine

Also from this source

Modine Acquires Napps Technology, Expanding Product Offering in Strategic Indoor Air Quality Markets

MODINE OFFERS NPBI® TECHNOLOGY TO COMBAT AIR POLLUTION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.