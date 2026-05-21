Modirum Platforms and Atlas Telecom Deepen Strategic Partnership to Advance Integrated Situational Awareness and Critical Communication Service Assurance Across the GCC

HELSINKI and ABU DHABI, UAE, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modirum Platforms and Atlas Telecom today announce the expansion of their strategic partnership focused on integrated Situational Awareness and Critical Communication Network Service Assurance capabilities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The partnership reflects a shared mission: safeguarding public safety and protecting society's critical infrastructure through advanced digital technologies and resilient communications capabilities.

Through the expanded collaboration, Modirum Platforms and Atlas Telecom will jointly invest in integrated technologies and capabilities that:

Enhance utilisation and resilience of critical communication networks under compromised conditions

Improve service assurance and operational continuity for mission-critical broadband services

Enable advanced real-time situational awareness through video and sensor-based intelligence

Support faster, data-driven operational decision-making for public safety and critical infrastructure operators

Enabling multi-agency coordination with secure real-time video, location data, and communications

A key focus area of the partnership is enabling seamless cooperation between multiple authorities and operational stakeholders during real-world incidents.

For example, in a major traffic accident scenario, emergency response may require simultaneous coordination between police, ambulance services, fire and rescue teams, road authorities, and telecom operators. Through the integrated Modirum Platform and Atlas Telecom capabilities, real-time video streams, location data, and operational communications can be securely shared between all responding parties to improve coordination and accelerate decision-making.

In addition, the platform capabilities support secure citizen participation in incident response workflows. A citizen or eyewitness at the scene can, for example, receive a secure live-video link from emergency services, enabling authorities to obtain immediate visual situational awareness directly from the scene before first responders arrive. This can significantly improve incident assessment, resource allocation, and response prioritisation.

A stronger regional alliance to advance Service Assurance and Situational Awareness across the GCC

The partnership combines Modirum Platforms' expertise in mission-critical software, service assurance, and situational awareness with Atlas Telecom's strong regional presence, telecommunications capabilities, and deep understanding of GCC market and client requirements.

The primary commercial focus of the partnership is the GCC region, where governments and operators are investing heavily in more secure infrastructure, end-to-end public safety modernization, and next-generation critical communication systems.

"Together with Atlas Telecom, we are building capabilities that address some of the most important operational challenges facing modern societies - ensuring resilient communications and real-time operational awareness when it matters most. Integrated situational awareness, resilient broadband communications, and secure real-time video collaboration will become increasingly critical capabilities for every modern society," said Sami Honkaniemi, COO, Modirum Platforms.

"Atlas Telecom has built its position over many years as a trusted integrator of advanced communications and critical infrastructure technologies across the GCC region. We continuously evaluate and integrate the most advanced and proven technologies into our offering, ensuring that our customers have access to world-class capabilities. Modirum Platforms represents this type of innovation - combining advanced service assurance, situational awareness, and real-time operational intelligence capabilities that are increasingly critical for modern societies and public safety operations," said Anas Kutit, CEO, Atlas Telecom.

The companies expect the partnership to accelerate deployment opportunities across public safety, government, telecom, transportation, energy, and other critical infrastructure sectors throughout the region.

Media contact

Sami Honkaniemi, COO

Modirum Platforms Group Finland

Email: [email protected]

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