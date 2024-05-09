GRAND BLANC, Mich., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ModuleMD, a leading provider of innovative EHR, Practice Management Software and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions, proudly announces its fourth consecutive recognition in the G2 High Performers Grid in the EHR software category. The G2 Winter 2024 Grid Report further establishes ModuleMD's reputation as a steadfast and visionary ally for healthcare professionals around the world.

ModuleMD Secures Fourth Consecutive Win as G2 High Performers

As the largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 guides over 90 million users annually—including employees at all Fortune 500 companies—in making informed software decisions based on genuine peer reviews. With an impressive 94% of reviews on G2 marked as a 4 or 5-star rating for ModuleMD, the consistent recognition as a G2 High Performers Grid Leader underscores the company's dedication to providing exceptional quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction within the healthcare technology landscape. This acknowledgment not only celebrates ModuleMD's achievements, but also solidifies its reputation as a top choice for healthcare professionals seeking superior Healthcare IT software solutions.

Abhinay Penugonda, CEO of ModuleMD, expressed his gratitude, remarking, "We are thrilled to be recognized as a G2 High Performer for the fourth consecutive time. This accomplishment demonstrates our passion for creating industry-leading solutions and ensuring our customers' success. We appreciate the valuable feedback from our loyal customers, which inspires us to continually strive for excellence."

"I was more than happy to share my thoughts on ModuleMD," says Andrea Force, Practice Manager at Allergy Asthma Centers and a loyal ModuleMD customer. "The [ModuleMD] team has always been there for me, and the product just keeps getting better. I'm a firm believer in giving credit where credit is due, and ModuleMD definitely deserves it. When I have a great experience with a company that I truly believe in, I'm always excited to spread the word."

The company's consistent recognition as a G2 High Performers Grid Leader reflects its unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. By actively listening to user feedback and embracing industry trends, such as cutting-edge AI technology, ModuleMD has become a resounding voice in the industry, shaping the future of healthcare technology and is a driving force of innovation.

