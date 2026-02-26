RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modus Test , a leader in advanced test socket testing solutions and performance validation, and yieldWerx, a semiconductor data and yield analytics platform, today announced a strategic partnership to help close the gap between test hardware and yield intelligence. The collaboration combines Modus Test's high-performance socket test technology with yieldWerx's enterprise-scale yield management platform to provide manufacturers with direct visibility into the relationship between socket health and device performance.

Modus Test Partners with yieldWerx to Deliver Closed-Loop Socket to Silicon Correlation

The partnership addresses a long-standing disconnect between test execution and data analytics in high-volume manufacturing. Degraded, misaligned, or worn sockets can introduce false failures or escapes without clear root-cause identification. By integrating hardware performance data with yield analytics, manufacturers can better distinguish contact-related artifacts from true silicon failures.

Through this partnership, customers can now:

Monitor and trend socket performance across testers, sites, and handlers

Correlate device failures to specific sockets, test cells, or contact events

Identify unnecessary device rejects caused by socket degradation

Detect potential escapes where devices pass due to intermittent contact issues

Optimize preventive maintenance cycles using data-driven insights

By integrating Modus Test equipment data with yieldWerx's wafer-, lot-, and device-level analytics, manufacturers gain the ability to separate true device behavior from test interface variability, improving confidence in test outcomes and accelerating root-cause resolution.

About yieldWerx

yieldWerx provides a semiconductor yield management platform that enables manufacturers to collect, analyze, and act on production data across the manufacturing lifecycle. The platform consolidates data from wafer fabrication through final test, delivering visibility into product quality, process performance, and yield improvement opportunities.

About ModusTest

Modus Test, LLC was founded on the idea that there are creative ways to improve results by combining innovation with the best-known methods in test design and manufacturing. Providing innovative test solutions includes the MPT series of parametric tests, systems, and accessories. Modus Test has a global presence and the capability to support customers in all the IC development centers and high-volume manufacturing sites around the world. See for yourself how combining innovation with best-known methods can improve your results.

Statements from Leadership

"yieldWerx was built to unify disparate manufacturing data into actionable yield intelligence," said Aftkhar Aslam, CEO of yieldWerx. "Valuable data exists across testers, handlers, sockets, MES systems, and inspection tools, but it often remains siloed. Our platform connects these domains into a unified analytical framework that enables faster, data-driven decisions that reduce costs."

"This partnership represents an important step forward in bringing greater transparency and intelligence to semiconductor test," said Jesse Ko, COO of Modus Test. "Modus Test's high-performance socket validation solutions, combined with yieldWerx's powerful analytics platform, create a closed-loop ecosystem where hardware performance and yield outcomes are fully correlated. Together, we are enabling a smarter, more adaptive test environment."

For further information, please visit https://www.yieldWerx.com or https://www.ModusTest.org.

Company contacts:

yieldWerx

Tina Shimizu

Chief Marketing Director

+1 888-929-4022

[email protected]

Modustest

Jesse Ko

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

