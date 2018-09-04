Moe's Southwest Grill® Unveils "The Oasis," a New Prototype and Test Restaurant in Atlanta, GA

"Over the past 18-months we've taken a comprehensive look at our brand and intently listened to our fans in the process. As a result, we have updated the restaurant design and expanded the menu – both of which deliver on the brand's new positioning, 'Untamed Southwest,'" said Bruce Schroder, President, Moe's Southwest Grill. By fully activating our middle name and putting our own distinctive spin on the meaning of Southwest, our goal is to maintain cultural relevance and truly set ourselves apart in the fast casual restaurant industry."

We're not about to change what makes Moe's special so we'll be amplifying our fan favorites including the "Welcome to Moe's!" greeting, our free chips and salsa and our famous queso. The Untamed Southwest positioning will continue to highlight our free-spirited attitude and our family-friendly environment; plus, we will continue to serve the menu staples that made us famous like burritos, bowls, stacks and quesadillas.

With new dietary habits like keto, paleo and vegan becoming more prevalent combined with the on-demand economy where consumers have a proliferation of choice and scarcity of time, Moe's wanted to create a fast casual dining experience that suits the individual needs of the entire family and besties alike. Moe's is now testing an elevated menu to include new proteins, entree platforms, and shareables.

New menu highlights:

Avocado Caesar Salad : Yucatan Shrimp, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Hass Avocado®, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, Crispy Tortillas, Avocado Caesar Dressing.

: Yucatan Shrimp, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Hass Avocado®, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, Crispy Tortillas, Avocado Caesar Dressing. Quinoa Power Bowl : Mojo Chicken, Quinoa andf Brown Rice Mix, Frijoles, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Corn Pico, Sliced Hass Avocado®, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Salsa Verde.

: Mojo Chicken, Quinoa andf Brown Rice Mix, Frijoles, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Corn Pico, Sliced Hass Avocado®, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Salsa Verde. Street Taco : Crunchy Avocado, Soft Blue Corn Tortilla, Diced Onion, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Lime, Chipotle Ranch.

: Crunchy Avocado, Soft Blue Corn Tortilla, Diced Onion, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Lime, Chipotle Ranch. Torta : Applewood Smoked Brisket, Bolillo Bread, Frijoles, Chihuahua Cheese, Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Cilantro, Ancho BBQ Sauce.

: Applewood Smoked Brisket, Bolillo Bread, Frijoles, Chihuahua Cheese, Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Cilantro, Ancho BBQ Sauce. Shareables: Street Corn, Crunchy Avocado, Charro Beans , Mac 'N Queso and Bunuelos.

"When you think of the Southwest region in the U.S., you generally think of the four corners – Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah. We started there and then pulled in elements from other areas in California and Texas – these locations combined provided the culinary inspiration for the bold menu items that we are testing," said Ciaran Duffy, Executive Chef, Moe's Southwest Grill. "Spices and ingredients like adobo, poblano peppers and hatch chiles are featured throughout the menu at The Oasis in addition to classic Moe's concoctions served with our delicious queso and variety of salsas on the Salsa Bar."



Beyond culinary innovation, The Oasis will feature new design features based on in-depth research and interviews with new and loyal guests. Expanding on the classic Moe's design pallet, the brand has added colors and textures reflective of the diverse culture and breathtaking landscape of the Southwest. The Window to the Southwest, a brand hallmark, is a video played in the restaurant; it is an authentic way to give our fans an inside peek into what the Southwest means to us at Moe's and how it encourages our attitude, food and culture.

In addition, the operational enhancements developed for the prototype design ensure convenient service from engaged team members. Examples include a second production line and specific pick-up station for guests who use delivery and online ordering. Moe's remains a go-to spot for busy families and large groups; therefore, the prototype design includes a variety of seating options including booths, banquet and communal tables.

The Oasis is located at 1450 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, GA and will begin serving guests November 16, 2018.

Fans can also try the new menu items in testing at Moe's Sandy Springs, GA at 6090 Roswell Road Sandy Springs, GA and, beginning in early 2019, atMoe's Braselton, GA; Moe's Phenix City, AL; and Moe's Moline, IL.

Contacts: Lindsay Haynes Jarryd Boyd lhaynes@moes.com jarryd@praytelllagency.com 770.241.7406 850.545.6938

About Moe's Southwest Grill®

Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill is a fast casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family. Whether you visit one of our 700 franchised locations or have us cater your next event, free chips and salsa come with every order. Moe's Southwest Grill has been recognized as the Brand of the Year in the Fast Casual Mexican Restaurant category for two years in a row based on the 2016 & 2017 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Studies. Check us out online at www.moes.com to find a store near you, and then connect with us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE Moe's Southwest Grill

Related Links

http://www.moes.com

