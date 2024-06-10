Mohegan Appoints Nelson Parker as Chief Strategy Officer

Parker to identify and execute opportunities for growth at Mohegan

UNCASVILLE, Conn. , June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan, a global leader in premium entertainment and gaming resorts, today announced the promotion of Nelson Parker as the company's Chief Strategy Officer. Parker was previously the Senior Vice President of Strategic Development for Mohegan. In this new role, Parker is responsible for identifying, assessing and executing growth opportunities and strategic new ventures for the company.

"Nelson has vast experience and a proven track record in strategic development and growth within the gaming and hospitality sectors," said Ray Pineault, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mohegan. "His skills will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint globally and explore new opportunities."

Before joining Mohegan in 2022, Parker served as a Managing Director at Driftwood Capital, a private equity fund focused on hospitality investments. Parker brings to Mohegan extensive experience in the gaming industry, having previously served as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Penn National Gaming, Senior Vice President of Hotel & Casino Development at Hard Rock International, Vice President of Development at Foxwoods Resort Casino, and Corporate Director of Development at Argosy Gaming.

Under his new position, Parker plays a critical role in future growth and capital planning, initiating and vetting growth opportunities and collaborating across all functional areas to ensure successful implementation. He will work closely with the executive team to align strategic initiatives with Mohegan's long-term goals and vision.

"I am honored to be a part of Mohegan's executive leadership team and contribute to the company's dynamic growth and strategic vision," said Nelson Parker, Chief Strategy Officer for Mohegan. "Leveraging my experience in the gaming and hospitality sectors, I look forward to identifying new opportunities and driving initiatives that will enhance our offerings and expand our global footprint."

Parker's leadership will strengthen Mohegan's position at the forefront of the entertainment and gaming industry, providing continuity and driving several strategic initiatives to support the company's long-term goals of innovation, growth and meaningful community partnerships.

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

