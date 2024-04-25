Mohegan Digital Launches New Online Casino Experience in Pennsylvania: Play.MoheganPAcasino.com

Brand-new Online Casino app offers PA residents + visitors a new way to play today as Mohegan Digital celebrates an official launch in the Keystone State

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Digital, which is the iGaming division for Mohegan, today fully launched a new online gaming experience in Pennsylvania. Play.MoheganPAcasino.com and associated mobile apps are now live and offering an advantageous sign-up bonus. Like all Mohegan Digital online gaming offerings, MoheganPAcasino.com has no shortage of thrilling slots, table games and more.

"This is an exciting moment for Mohegan Digital as we expand our very own online gaming brand to Pennsylvania, in close coordination with Mohegan Pennsylvania," said Rich Roberts, president of Mohegan Digital. "Our growth with the MoheganSunCasino.com app in Connecticut and New Jersey continues to surpass expectations, as does our PlayFallsView app in Ontario, CA. To now have our fourth launch in the great state of Pennsylvania marks another great opportunity for Mohegan Digital!"

PA residents and visitors can now visit Play.MoheganPAcasino.com or download the MoheganPAcasino.com iPhone app on the App Store, or through Google Play for Androids users as well. Navigation to the new online casino experience is also available through MoheganPA.com.

Play.MoheganPAcasino.com offers players daily jackpots, along with more than 500 total games across Slots, Table Games and Live Dealer offerings. Some popular games at launch are Vegas Nights, BlackJack Diamond Series, Cash Machine, Wheel of Fortune PowerWedges, Cleopatra, Ultimate Fire Link, 88 Fortunes, Deal or No Deal Slingo, Live Dealer games, Baccarat and much more. By this summer, Mohegan Digital is expected to increase the total number of games to 700.

Additionally, Mohegan Pennsylvania's popular Momentum program, which is a free to sign-up loyalty rewards program allowing members to earn perks, points, tournament invites and leveling up opportunities, will be synced in with online accounts later this spring as part of this exciting roll out of MoheganPAcasino.com. This means that whether guests are playing online or in person at the premier gaming destination in Pennsylvania (Mohegan PA), the benefits build in the same account.

"We're dedicated to offering an unmatched online gaming platform in the fast-growing iGaming industry," said Guy Greene VP of Marketing, Mohegan Digital. "Creating a fun, immersive and user-friendly experience, combined with reliability and great guest service are features that Mohegan Digital have become synonymous with, and we're thrilled to bring it all to Pennsylvania."

A rebrand of the on-site Sportsbook inside Mohegan Pennsylvania in Wilkes-Barre, PA, which is currently known as the Unibet Sportsbook, will also soon take place. Located near the entrance of Mohegan PA, this popular venue which offers plenty of prop bets, same game parlays, futures and much more, will soon be known as the Mohegan Pennsylvania Sportsbook. Guests can stay tuned to moheganPA.com for details, as this rebrand will also take place at Mohegan Pennsylvania's off-track wagering locations in Lehigh Valley and Allentown.

ABOUT MOHEGAN

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit mohegangaming.com.

