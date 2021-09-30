Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment and FanDuel Group Launch Sports Betting in Connecticut

NFL legends, Wayne Chrebet and Darius Butler, were also on hand to celebrate the launch of sports betting at Mohegan Sun. Chrebet placed a $20.00 wager on the New York Jets moneyline for their game this weekend against the Tennessee Titans, and Butler placed a $20.00 wager on the New England Patriots moneyline, hoping they notch a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Just in time for Week 4 of the NFL season, the temporary Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook is conveniently located near the Autumn entrance at Mohegan Sun and features four live betting windows and nearly 50 self-service betting terminals. The companies anticipate opening the permanent Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook this winter in a fully revamped area where the Mohegan Sun Race Book was previously located. This signature sportsbook, which will be 11,000 square feet, featuring a 140 foot high-resolution video wall, as well as, a full bar and dining menu, has the potential to be one of the largest FanDuel Sportsbooks in the United States. A Race Book section will still be featured within the new venue as well.

"To now be able to offer sports betting for Mohegan Sun guests is quite a thrill and a milestone that was a long time in the making," said Jeff Hamilton, President and General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "This day wouldn't have been possible without the dedication and tireless work from our parent company, MGE, my incredible team at Mohegan Sun, leadership with the Mohegan Tribe, Governor Lamont and the State of Connecticut, and our partners at FanDuel Group. This gaming expansion will bring jobs, excitement and other positive economic impacts to Mohegan Sun and across Connecticut, and we can't wait to hit the ground running."

Sports bettors and guests visiting Mohegan Sun will be able to enjoy a FanDuel Sportsbook retail experience that fans in other states have grown to love, featuring an incredible game-day atmosphere with wagering options available across a variety of sporting events. FanDuel will provide its proprietary risk and trading technology that leverages the IGT PlaySports platform to offer bets on all major U.S. sports, including professional football, basketball, baseball, tennis, MMA, boxing, soccer, golf, motorsports and more.

After launching today in Connecticut, MGE and FanDuel will collaborate on the online casino experience under the Mohegan Sun brand, with more details on an official online launch date to be provided soon.

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, as well as Northern Asia and Niagara Falls, Canada, and Las Vegas, Nevada. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit mohegangaming.com.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

