Mohegan Honored Tony Orlando's Historic Final Performances - A Tribute to a Music Icon

UNCASVILLE, Conn., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan, a leader in world-class experiences, recently hosted the final performances of music icon Tony Orlando, marking the end of an era for the legendary artist. Orlando's last shows graced the stages of Mohegan-owned properties, including Mohegan Sun, the flagship property in Connecticut, Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey and Fallsview Casino Resort in Canada, culminating in a series of memorable shows that celebrated his remarkable career.

Music legend Tony Orlando took his final bow at Mohegan Sun’s 10,000-seat arena on Friday, March 22, 2024, during his concert titled “The Finale, A Memory Forever” Music icon Tony Orlando celebrates with Tom Cantone, Senior Vice President of Sports & Entertainment at Mohegan before his final performance at the Mohegan Sun Arena on March 22, 2024

Over the years, Orlando's performances have become a staple at Mohegan locations, drawing countless fans and creating unforgettable memories. The last concert at the Mohegan Sun was particularly significant as it marked his 65th overall appearance at the entertainment destination across an impressive 23-year period. Adding to his remarkable legacy, Orlando was inducted into Mohegan Sun's Hall of Fame in 2010, commemorating his outstanding contributions and enduring relationship with the resort.

"Tony Orlando is an American entertainment treasure, and for us to host his very last show, a true finale, is a tribute of respect to the men and women who run our venues and to the 100,000 fans he's entertained at Mohegan Sun," said Tom Cantone, President of Sports & Entertainment of Mohegan. "It was a privilege to host his final performances on our stages. These evenings were more than just concerts, they were a grand tribute to his phenomenal career."

The tour commenced at Fallsview Casino Resort with shows on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28, followed by a performance at Resorts Casino Hotel on Mar. 16 and culminated at Mohegan Sun's 10,000-seat Arena on Mar. 22. Each concert offered fans a last opportunity to witness the music legend live, making these performances an integral part of music history.

Prior to his final Atlantic City concert on March 16th, 2024, Tony Orlando joined Resorts Casino Hotel's Mark Giannantonio for a photo opportunity where he once again placed his handprints in wet cement within a decorative piece that also bears his name. This showcase sits outside the Superstar Theater alongside other legendary AC performers cemented in history at Resorts Casino Hotel, including Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin and more!

"The reason I picked Mohegan Sun Arena to close out my 64-year dream journey is because it feels like family," said Orlando. "I've been performing here since 1998 when it was just the Wolf Den. The first day I was here is the first time I fell in love with Mohegan Sun. I want to thank everyone who has been so gracious to me every time I've been here. Because of Mohegan Sun, my career is ending beautifully."

