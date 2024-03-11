Mohegan To Appoint Ari Glazer as Chief Financial Officer

Glazer to steer Mohegan's financial strategy towards sustainable growth

UNCASVILLE, Conn., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan, a global leader in premium entertainment and gaming resorts, has announced that Ari Glazer will be appointed Chief Financial Officer. With over 20 years of investment banking experience advising global gaming and hospitality companies, Mr. Glazer brings a wealth of financial acumen and industry knowledge to the role. He will have responsibility for all finance activities including financial planning and analysis, capital markets, accounting, tax, treasury, procurement and cash management. Mr. Glazer will report to Ray Pineault, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mohegan.

Mohegan's Newly Appointed CFO, Ari Glazer

"Ari embodies the visionary leadership and deep financial insight that Mohegan is looking for at this stage of our growth," said Ray Pineault. "His skills will be key to our strategy of diversifying Mohegan's portfolio and strengthening our fiscal foundation."

With a career spanning more than two decades in investment banking, Mr. Glazer brings an extensive track record of leadership and strategic achievements to Mohegan. Prior to joining Mohegan, he spent 20 years at Citigroup where he served most recently as Managing Director and Global Head of Gaming and Hospitality client coverage. Mr. Glazer has advised leading companies in the industry on strategic and capital markets transactions, successfully guiding clients through complex situations with innovative solutions that delivered substantial business growth and value creation. He brings deep experience across both U.S. and international financial markets, to support Mohegan as a leading global diversified gaming operator.

"I am honored to join Mohegan and to contribute to the company's dynamic and innovative trajectory," said Ari Glazer. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our financial performance, optimize our capital structure and support Mohegan's ambitious vision as its new Chief Financial Officer."

Mr. Glazer's leadership will fortify Mohegan's position as a leader in the entertainment and gaming industry, while providing continuity to drive several strategic initiatives that we have underway to support the company's long-term goals of fiscal discipline, innovation and meaningful partnership with the investment community. Mr. Glazer's appointment will be effective May 1, 2024, with finance functions reporting to Ray Pineault for an interim period following the departure of Carol Anderson on March 31, 2024.

Mr. Glazer holds a B.A. from New York University and an M.B.A from the Columbia Business School at Columbia University.

ABOUT MOHEGAN

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

