Mohegan INSPIRE Announces Spectacular Entertainment for Its Grand Opening in March, Featuring a Special Performance by Maroon 5

News provided by

Mohegan

09 Feb, 2024, 10:25 ET

INCHEON, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort announces its grand opening on Mar. 5, highlighted by performances throughout the month from the Grammy Award-winning American pop rock band Maroon 5 and top-tier K-pop artists, as well as an international sporting event, all set to take place in the INSPIRE Arena.

Continue Reading
Panorama of INSPIRE Entertainment Resort
Panorama of INSPIRE Entertainment Resort
Maroon 5 Concert at INSPIRE Arena Scheduled for Mar. 8-9.
Maroon 5 Concert at INSPIRE Arena Scheduled for Mar. 8-9.

Maroon 5 will take center stage at INSPIRE Arena on Mar. 8 and 9, marking the inaugural international artist showcase at the venue. This event promises to highlight the vibrant ambiance of the 15,000-seat arena. Fans eager to secure their spot can purchase tickets starting Feb. 15 through Interpark, the online ticketing portal, with additional details coming soon.

"It is a thrill to see Mohegan INSPIRE gear up for this grand opening celebration, a testament to the hard work and dedication that has brought us to this moment," said Chen Si, President of INSPIRE. "This milestone brings an unparalleled resort experience to visitors of all backgrounds."

Throughout March, INSPIRE's festivities extend far beyond the anticipated performances by Maroon 5, offering many events that cater to a diverse array of interests. The celebration gains momentum with INSPIRE Salute, a special concert featuring iconic K-pop artists that will be held on Mar. 2. This is a heartfelt expression of gratitude towards the local community, INSPIRE employees, families, Momentum membership members and VIP guests for their unwavering support.

The international table tennis competition, WTT Champions Incheon, accompanies the musical performances from Mar. 27 to 31. This prestigious event will showcase 32 world-class players, including luminaries like Yubin Shin and Jihee Jeon from Korea and Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha from China, in a dynamic celebration of the 100th anniversary of Korean table tennis. Together, these events underscore INSPIRE's dedication to offering a wide-ranging lineup of events appealing to guests of all interests.

"We are on the brink of a historic moment with the grand opening of INSPIRE," said Ray Pineault president and CEO of Mohegan. "This is not just a celebration of our newest offerings but a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. Hosting Maroon 5 and an array of world-class entertainment reflects our commitment to providing exceptional experiences. We're ready to set a new benchmark in hospitality and entertainment, welcoming guests from around the globe to discover the magic of INSPIRE."

Since its soft opening last November, INSPIRE has attracted numerous domestic and international visitors, establishing itself as a landmark in Yeongjong Island, Incheon. By mid-2024, INSPIRE plans to unveil additional facilities, including an outdoor entertainment park, a 1,000-seat food court, Korea's most prominent digital art exhibition center and an indoor children's playground. Located near Incheon International Airport Terminal 2, INSPIRE offers outstanding accessibility, an hour's drive from Seoul's center and within a four-hour flight from neighboring Asian countries.

Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort
Mohegan INSPIRE, located in the IBC-III area of Incheon International Airport in Yeongjong Island, is a large-scale entertainment integrated resort that combines various resort facilities, entertainment elements, and top-notch hospitality services. It launched its soft opening on November 30, 2023. INSPIRE features three premier hotel towers with different concepts each (totaling 1,275 rooms), Korea's first multi-purpose arena with 15,000 seats, a versatile indoor water park in the form of a glass dome, state-of-the-art MICE facilities with the largest hotel ballroom in Korea, an outdoor entertainment park where up to 30,000 people can enjoy various experiences, a casino exclusive for foreigners, a 150-meter-long digital entertainment street, and commercial facilities that blend shopping, dining, and entertainment. Website Address: inspirekorea.com.

INSPIRE Integrated Resort Co Ltd., the operator of Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, is a special purpose corporation established in Korea, wholly owned by Mohegan, a global premier integrated entertainment resort operator. Mohegan owns, develops, and operates a total of eight entertainment-integrated resorts in North America and Northeast Asia (Korea). 

Media Contact: 
Cody Chapman, Director of Public Relations at Mohegan
[email protected]

SOURCE Mohegan

Also from this source

MOHEGAN ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 OPERATING RESULTS

Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority ("Mohegan," "we" or "our") today announced operating results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023....

Mohegan Invites You to Join Its First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Operating Results Conference Call

Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, or Mohegan, will host a conference call regarding its first quarter fiscal 2024 operating results on Thursday,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Music

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.