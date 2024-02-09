Mohegan INSPIRE Announces Spectacular Entertainment for Its Grand Opening in March, Featuring a Special Performance by Maroon 5

INCHEON, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort announces its grand opening on Mar. 5, highlighted by performances throughout the month from the Grammy Award-winning American pop rock band Maroon 5 and top-tier K-pop artists, as well as an international sporting event, all set to take place in the INSPIRE Arena.

Panorama of INSPIRE Entertainment Resort Maroon 5 Concert at INSPIRE Arena Scheduled for Mar. 8-9.

Maroon 5 will take center stage at INSPIRE Arena on Mar. 8 and 9, marking the inaugural international artist showcase at the venue. This event promises to highlight the vibrant ambiance of the 15,000-seat arena. Fans eager to secure their spot can purchase tickets starting Feb. 15 through Interpark, the online ticketing portal, with additional details coming soon.

"It is a thrill to see Mohegan INSPIRE gear up for this grand opening celebration, a testament to the hard work and dedication that has brought us to this moment," said Chen Si, President of INSPIRE. "This milestone brings an unparalleled resort experience to visitors of all backgrounds."

Throughout March, INSPIRE's festivities extend far beyond the anticipated performances by Maroon 5, offering many events that cater to a diverse array of interests. The celebration gains momentum with INSPIRE Salute, a special concert featuring iconic K-pop artists that will be held on Mar. 2. This is a heartfelt expression of gratitude towards the local community, INSPIRE employees, families, Momentum membership members and VIP guests for their unwavering support.

The international table tennis competition, WTT Champions Incheon, accompanies the musical performances from Mar. 27 to 31. This prestigious event will showcase 32 world-class players, including luminaries like Yubin Shin and Jihee Jeon from Korea and Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha from China, in a dynamic celebration of the 100th anniversary of Korean table tennis. Together, these events underscore INSPIRE's dedication to offering a wide-ranging lineup of events appealing to guests of all interests.

"We are on the brink of a historic moment with the grand opening of INSPIRE," said Ray Pineault president and CEO of Mohegan. "This is not just a celebration of our newest offerings but a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. Hosting Maroon 5 and an array of world-class entertainment reflects our commitment to providing exceptional experiences. We're ready to set a new benchmark in hospitality and entertainment, welcoming guests from around the globe to discover the magic of INSPIRE."

Since its soft opening last November, INSPIRE has attracted numerous domestic and international visitors, establishing itself as a landmark in Yeongjong Island, Incheon. By mid-2024, INSPIRE plans to unveil additional facilities, including an outdoor entertainment park, a 1,000-seat food court, Korea's most prominent digital art exhibition center and an indoor children's playground. Located near Incheon International Airport Terminal 2, INSPIRE offers outstanding accessibility, an hour's drive from Seoul's center and within a four-hour flight from neighboring Asian countries.

Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort

Mohegan INSPIRE, located in the IBC-III area of Incheon International Airport in Yeongjong Island, is a large-scale entertainment integrated resort that combines various resort facilities, entertainment elements, and top-notch hospitality services. It launched its soft opening on November 30, 2023. INSPIRE features three premier hotel towers with different concepts each (totaling 1,275 rooms), Korea's first multi-purpose arena with 15,000 seats, a versatile indoor water park in the form of a glass dome, state-of-the-art MICE facilities with the largest hotel ballroom in Korea, an outdoor entertainment park where up to 30,000 people can enjoy various experiences, a casino exclusive for foreigners, a 150-meter-long digital entertainment street, and commercial facilities that blend shopping, dining, and entertainment. Website Address: inspirekorea.com.

INSPIRE Integrated Resort Co Ltd., the operator of Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, is a special purpose corporation established in Korea, wholly owned by Mohegan, a global premier integrated entertainment resort operator. Mohegan owns, develops, and operates a total of eight entertainment-integrated resorts in North America and Northeast Asia (Korea).

