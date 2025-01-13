Mohegan Sun Appoints Doug Vogelei as Vice President of Gaming

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier integrated entertainment destination Mohegan Sun is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Vogelei as Vice President of Gaming. In this position, Vogelei will provide strategic vision, oversight, and alignment of gaming operations, in collaboration with Mohegan Sun's gaming leadership team.

"Doug's vast knowledge in gaming operations and ability to inspire large teams makes him a perfect fit for this role," said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager at Mohegan Sun. "We're confident that his expertise makes him an impactful addition to our leadership team, and we look forward to seeing him continue to enhance the overall gaming experience for our guests at Mohegan Sun."

Vogelei joins Mohegan Sun as a seasoned leader in the hospitality and gaming industry, with a career of strategic and tactical experience spanning over 30 years. Most recently, he held the position of Senior Vice President of Casino Operations at Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon, CA from March 2020 to December 2024, where he directed financial and operational strategies across various gaming sectors. Vogelei also held key roles at Venetian Casino & Resorts in Las Vegas, NV, where he worked for over 20 years. During his tenure with the Venetian, Vogelei advanced through the gaming division, ultimately overseeing table games, slots, and poker.

Doug Vogelei holds a bachelor's degree in hotel administration from the University of Nevada Las Vegas and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University Shreveport. He served as a board member for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) San Diego Chapter.

Doug currently lives in Old Saybrook, CT with his wife, Mary.

