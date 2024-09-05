Mohegan Sun Named "Best Casino Hotel" for the Seventh Year in a Row in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

Mohegan's flagship property also placed within the top five for "Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas" and "Best Players Club"

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned integrated entertainment destination, Mohegan Sun, has been voted "Best Casino Hotel" for the seventh consecutive year in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. With this distinction, Mohegan Sun retains the record for most wins in the "Best Casino Hotel" category more than any other nominee since the award program's inception in 2013. Mohegan Sun placed within the top five in the "Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas" category and Momentum, Mohegan Sun's rewards program, was ranked #2 in the "Best Players Club" category. Nominees for all categories in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards are chosen by a panel of relevant experts, which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY, editors from 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors, and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties. Voting took place over a four-week period this summer through 10Best.com, which averages 5 million visitors per month.

10Best2024

"For seven years in a row, Mohegan Sun has been named 'Best Casino Hotel' in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and this achievement continues to be a direct result of the dedication that our team members put forward every day in creating unforgettable experiences for our guests," said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "Our Momentum Rewards also achieved high marks, which is another tremendous honor as so much hard work goes into making this program one of the best in the industry!"

This year has been an abundant award season for Mohegan Sun. In Casino Player Magazine's "Best of Gaming – New England" awards, Mohegan Sun snagged the top spot in categories "Best Hotel," "Best Hotel Lobby," "Favorite Casino Resort To Vacation At," "Best VIP Lounge/Services," "Best Promotions," "Best Slot Tournaments," "Best Craps," "Best Video Poker," "Best Overall Sportsbook," and "Best Prop Bets." The 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena was also recently recognized as "Casino of the Year – Arena" at the 17th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, and was named "Casino Venue of the Year" at the 35th Annual Pollstar Awards in February.

Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic Southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 70 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena.

