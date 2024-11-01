Mohegan Sun now Home to Most Tesla EV Chargers in Connecticut

A Major Installation Project Hits the Finish Line, Bringing 60 new Tesla Electric Vehicle Destination Chargers to Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Sun, home to two unique casinos, an award-winning hotel and spa, top-ranking entertainment venues, 30+ dining experiences and the 130,000 square-foot Shops at Mohegan Sun which includes the only Tesla full-scale Sales & Delivery Center in the state, has rolled brand-new Destination Chargers for electric vehicle (EV) drivers. This brings the total number of Tesla EV Destination Chargers, which are compatible with other EV car makers, to 60, making Mohegan Sun a hub for charging up, and home to the most Tesla chargers at one location in all of Connecticut.

"With this 2nd phase of our partnership with Tesla complete, Mohegan Sun now has a significant amount of EV charging capacity across our parking areas," -said Jeff Hamilton, President & GM of Mohegan Sun. "This EV charging roll out along with recent upgrades to our Royal Suites, the major refresh of our Sun Patio and the opening of the Shed Restaurant, with more incredible dining on the way – is all part of our goal to bring new, fresh and unique experiences and offerings to our guests."

Available 24/7, these new self-park public Tesla Destination Chargers at Mohegan Sun are available on Level Four of the Indian Summer Garage, Level Three of the Riverview Garage and Level Two of Winter Garage. These destination chargers are popular options for charging EVs at hotels, restaurants and resorts, which is why they're a perfect fit for Mohegan Sun, one of the largest and most impressive casino & entertainment destinations in the world. Destination Chargers at Mohegan Sun provide roughly 44 miles of range per hour.

When guests arrive at a Destination Charger at Mohegan Sun, Tesla drivers can simply plug in to activate a session. All other EV Drivers access the Tesla ecosystem by scanning the QR code on the charger and following simple instructions for payment from there. EV Drivers will also be able to monitor charging progress in real time via the Tesla app. These features make for a convenient charging experience, and with no shortage of shopping, dining, nightlife, gaming, special events, award-winning sports & entertainment and more all under one roof at Mohegan Sun, EV drivers will have plenty to do as they charge up!

Destination Chargers at Mohegan Sun are compatible with any EV offering both Tesla and Universal adapters. To stay up to date on Tesla destination charging at Mohegan Sun, guests can visit mohegansun.com/tesla

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN

Owned by Mohegan, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic Southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, two distinct convention centers, an expo center, a golf course, over 70 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling 1.888.226.7711 or visiting mohegansun.com. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on X and Instagram @mohegansun and view us on YouTube.

