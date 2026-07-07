Mohegan Sun's 30th Birthday Celebration Featuring Alanis Morissette, Foo Fighters, John Mayer, Lainey Wilson, DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live! And More

Mohegan Sun is pulling out all the stops for its 30th Birthday with two unforgettable weekends of world-class entertainment this October

UNCASVILLE, Conn., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Sun is celebrating 30 years as one of the world's premier entertainment destinations in the world with an unforgettable 30th Birthday Celebration, featuring two weekends of legendary entertainment and special events this October.

Mohegan Sun Arena. Mohegan Sun celebrates its 30th birthday.

The milestone celebration will be anchored by a series of blockbuster concerts inside Mohegan Sun Arena across two action-packed weekends. The celebration will bring together some of the biggest names in music to the award-winning venue. The lineup includes Alanis Morissette on Friday, October 2nd; Foo Fighters on Sunday, October 4th; John Mayer on Friday, October 9th; Lainey Wilson on Saturday, October 10th, and DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live! starring Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Jadakiss, and Nelly on Sunday October 11th.

"Over the past three decades, Mohegan Sun has grown into one of the most successful and highest-grossing tribal gaming destinations in the country, continually evolving to deliver exceptional entertainment and guest experiences that have earned its place among the world's leading integrated resorts." said Jeff Hamilton, President & GM of Mohegan Sun. "Many more events and promotions will be announced this summer for this massive milestone, though to have such iconic performers like Alanis Morissette, Foo Fighters, Lainey Wilson, John Mayer and more to help us celebrate is more than an honor." More details on the full lineup are below:

Alanis Morissette | Friday, October 2nd | 8:00pm

For 30 years Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential women in contemporary music with her deeply expressive song-writing and performances earning vast critical praise. Her 1995 debut album Jagged Little Pill was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums and her music and most notable hits Ironic, You Oughta Know, Hand In My Pocket and Thank U remain as current today. In 2019, Jagged Little Pill the musical made its Broadway debut and was nominated for 15 Tony Awards, winning two at the 2021 ceremony, and away from music Alanis has also acted on the big and small screen.

Foo Fighters | Sunday, October 4th | 7:30pm

For 30 years and counting, no other band continues to carry the torch for rock & roll like Foo Fighters. Throughout the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' steady ascent to their indisputable status as the last great American rock band, they've raised stadiums, arenas and festival fields of voices in song with anthems like "This Is A Call," "Everlong," "Monkey Wrench," "My Hero," "Learn To Fly," "All My Life," "Times Like These," "Best Of You," "The Pretender," "Walk," "These Days," "The Sky Is A Neighborhood," "No Son of Mine," "Rescued," "Under You" and more. Foo Fighters' 15-GRAMMY-Award-winning 12-album catalogue includes the band's eponymous 1995 debut, The Colour and the Shape, There Is Nothing Left To Lose, One By One, In Your Honor, Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace, Wasting Light, Sonic Highways, Concrete and Gold, Medicine at Midnight, But Here We Are, and 2026's "high-energy return" (Associated Press) Your Favorite Toy – which was preceded by the "back-to-basics garage-rock delivered in a welter of noisy guitars" (The New York Times) of its title track, as well as opening salvo "Caught in the Echo," the blistering "Of All People," and dynamic closer "Asking for a Friend." Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffe and Ilan Rubin will bring dozens of these songs to life nightly when they take their marathon live shows to stages all over the world throughout 2026.

Tickets for the first weekend of Mohegan Sun's 30th Birthday Celebration, featuring Alanis Morissette and Foo Fighters, go on sale Friday, July 10th via Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, July 11th.

Alanis Morissette: Click HERE for tickets.

Foo Fighters: Click HERE for tickets.

John Mayer | Friday, October 9th | 8:00pm

There's nobody quite like John Mayer. He has emerged as a GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, celebrated songwriter, and iconic guitar player all at once. The Bridgeport, CT native introduced himself on the quintuple-platinum Room For Squares in 2001 and has earned three #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with the triple-platinum Heavier Things [2003], double-platinum Battle Studies [2009], and gold Born and Raised [2012]. In addition to selling over 20 million albums worldwide and gathering billions of streams to date, he has garnered seven GRAMMY® Awards, including "Song of the Year" for "Daughters," and has earned a record seven U.S. No. 1s on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and 25 entries on the Hot Rock Songs chart, the most for any solo artist. In 2015, Dead & Company was founded, with Mayer on lead guitar as well as vocals and quickly became one of the most successful bands, touring consistently, including a highly successful, 50-show residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, which drew over 800,000 attendees, 10 U.S. tours, playing to almost five million fans across 300 shows; and became a record-breaking stadium act.

In addition, $15+ million has been raised to support nonprofits and environmental and social causes. In 2021, Sob Rock, Mayer's eighth studio album was released to critical acclaim featuring the hits, "Last Train Home" and "Wild Blue." In November 2023, Life With John Mayer launched - an exclusive, 24/7, year-round SiriusXM channel curated and presented by Mayer.

Lainey Wilson | Saturday, October 10th | 7:30pm

Lainey Wilson continues one of country music's most unstoppable runs. Her new song, "Phone, Keys, Wallet," finds Wilson embracing the messy, fast-moving parts of life and the person who chooses to love her through it all. Written during the final leg of the Whirlwind World Tour, the track features John Mayer on guitar, who joined the session after hearing the song through a phone speaker at Chaplin Studios in Los Angeles. "Phone, Keys, Wallet" follows "Can't Sit Still" and "Younger You," a special collaboration with Miley Cyrus, and adds to another landmark year for the Louisiana native, who recently headlined Stagecoach, is the subject of the Netflix documentary Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool and kicked off a run of stadium shows with Chris Stapleton.

Last year, 2x CMA and 2x ACM Entertainer of the Year hosted the 59th CMA Awards – the first solo female host since Reba McEntire in 1991 – and released the deluxe version of her album Whirlwind, featuring her #1 single "Somewhere Over Laredo." A sought-after songwriter, the 12x CMA, 16x ACM, Grammy winner and Grand Ole Opry member has earned nine #1s including "4x4xU," "Watermelon Moonshine" and the 2x Platinum "Heart Like A Truck," plus collaborations with Jelly Roll and HARDY. Moreover, Wilson wrote "Out of Oklahoma" for Twisters, has worked with artists including Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton and Post Malone and acted in Paramount's Yellowstone and Universal's adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Reminders of Him.

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live! | Sunday, October 11th|8:00pm

DJ Cassidy will bring his groundbreaking Pass The Mic Live! to Mohegan Sun Arena for the first time to celebrate the resort and casino's 30th birthday with a historic concert featuring an iconic ensemble of Hip Hop royalty, including Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Jadakiss, and Nelly who will join forces to perform their most definitive anthems during this collaborative one-night-only event. The highly anticipated show will unite five of Hip Hop culture's most legendary artists on one stage for a continuous musical experience, marking the debut of Pass The Mic Live! in Connecticut.

Pass The Mic has transformed the way we experience our favorite music, uniting prolific musicians who have shaped Pop culture on a global scale over generations. What began as a viral phenomenon in 2020 transformed into a hit TV show, and now, live concerts, selling out venues across the U.S., including Radio City Music Hall in New York, Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. To date, "Pass The Mic Live!" has featured one hundred and sixty iconic performers, spanning fifty years of music.

Tickets for the second weekend of the 30th Birthday Celebration, featuring John Mayer, Lainey Wilson and DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live!, go on sale Friday, July 17th via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, July 18th.

John Mayer: Click HERE for tickets.

Lainey Wilson: Click HERE for tickets.

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live!: Click HERE for tickets.

While the 30th Birthday Celebration serves as the centerpiece of an unforgettable October, the momentum at Mohegan Sun Arena continues well beyond the birthday festivities. Recently named "Best Casino Concert Venue" in the 2026 Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards and honored as "Casino/Resort Venue of the Year" at the 37th Annual Pollstar Awards, the venue remains one of the most successful and sought-after entertainment destinations in North America. The milestone year also has two special Metallica performances in November as Mohegan Sun Arena celebrates its own 25th anniversary, further highlighting a legacy that has welcomed many of the biggest names in music, comedy and sports while continuing to set the standard for live entertainment. Stay tuned to mohegansun.com for more information, additional announcements and exciting surprises as Mohegan Sun approaches its 30th Birthday Celebration.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

Mohegan Sun Arena is one of the busiest sports & entertainment venues in the world and recently was named the "Best Casino Concert Venue" in the 2026 Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards. In 2021, the 10,000-seat Arena also received its first worldwide "#1 Indoor Arena" ranking for its size from both Pollstar and VenuesNow. The arena is also an eight-time winner of "Arena of the Year" by the Academy of Country Music and was recognized as "Best Casino/Resort Venue of the Year" at the 37th Annual Pollstar Awards in 2026, an award Mohegan Sun Arena also won in 2024. The award-winning venue also celebrates its 25th anniversary in November 2026 with two special performances by Metallica. For more information on concerts and other great events, visit mohegansun.com/entertainment or call 1.888.226.7711. Complimentary self-parking is always available.

Media Contact: Liz Cloutier, [email protected]

SOURCE Mohegan Sun