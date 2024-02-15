Mohegan Welcomes Kurt Shotzberger as Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis

Shotzberger to oversee budgeting, forecasting and strategic planning for Mohegan

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan, a globally recognized leader in entertainment and gaming, has announced the appointment of Kurt Shotzberger as the Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis. In this role, Shotzberger will spearhead budgeting, financial modeling, forecasting and financial and operational analysis, as well as strategic planning. His work will be instrumental in shaping the economic future of Mohegan, ensuring sustainability and success across all facets of the organization.

"Kurt's extensive background in finance and gaming brings a unique perspective and invaluable expertise to our team," said Ray Pineault, President and CEO of Mohegan. "His skills will be crucial as we navigate the ever-evolving landscape in our industry, and we're really looking forward to seeing the innovative direction Kurt will offer as part of Mohegan."

With over two decades of experience in finance, including 15 years in the gaming industry, Shotzberger brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Mohegan. His professional highlights include various senior leadership roles at IGT, a global leader in gaming technology and serving as Vice President of Gaming & Lodging investment banking with Wachovia Securities. A seasoned professional, Shotzberger's career is marked by his achievements in enhancing brand performance and driving growth. His appointment at Mohegan is a testament to his abilities and the company's commitment to excellence and innovation.

"Stepping into the role at Mohegan allows me to apply my background in a manner that aligns with my professional ethos," said Kurt Shotzberger, Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis at Mohegan. "This opportunity is both a privilege and a significant responsibility which I am eager to begin while making meaningful contributions along the way."

Shotzberger, who is a Pennsylvania native, has an educational background that includes a Bachelor of Science in Business from Wake Forest University alongside professional certifications that underscore his expertise in economic forecasting and analysis. His approach to finance is deeply aligned with Mohegan's core values, emphasizing mutual respect, cooperation and building lasting relationships.

ABOUT MOHEGAN

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

