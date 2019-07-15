Mohr Capital Acquires Hyatt Regency Hotel Ground Lease In Downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based, privately-held real estate investment firm, Mohr Capital, has acquired its first hotel ground lease in downtown Milwaukee at 333 W. Kilbourn Avenue. The Hyatt Regency Hotel that sits on the 99-year ground lease is a 4-star hotel with 481 rooms on 22 floors. The hotel is managed by Interstate Hotels, one of the largest hotel managers in the United States.

"We are excited to add this ground lease to our portfolio of high-quality assets across the United States," said Rodrigo Godoi, Director of Acquisitions for Mohr Capital. "We look forward to continuing our strategy of adding leased fee estates to our portfolio by either acquiring existing ground leases or creating them through the bifurcation of fee simple transactions."

Bob Mohr, Founder and Chairman of Mohr Capital commented, "I am pleased to be investing in downtown Milwaukee. We are attracted to this location because it is at the center of downtown, is connected to Wisconsin Center which is a premier convention facility, and is surrounded by attractions such as the new Milwaukee Bucks arena, the entertainment district, and within walking distance to the Riverwalk."

Rodrigo Godoi and Kyle Campbell handled the transaction on behalf of Mohr Capital.

ABOUT MOHR CAPITAL – Mohr Capital is a privately-held real estate investment company that focuses on acquiring and developing properties ranging from $5 million to $80 million throughout the U.S. For additional information on Mohr Capital, please visit our website at mohrcap.com.

SOURCE Mohr Capital

