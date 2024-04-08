Mohr Logistics Park Named 2024 "Commercial Development of the Year" CoStar Impact Award Winner

Winners were selected by a panel of more than 660 esteemed industry professionals across 128 markets at the third annual commercial real estate awards

WHITELAND, Ind., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Logistics Park (MLP) was named the 2024 "Commercial Development of the Year" CoStar Impact Award winner in the Indianapolis market. This year's winners of the CoStar Impact Awards — chosen for their growth, diversification, and ability to overcome unique challenges in their markets — were selected from a panel of more than 660 industry professionals drawn from each respective market.

Mohr Logistics Park.

In the heart of Whiteland, IN, MLP spans 475 acres and is a testament to the innovation that has redefined the Indianapolis MSA's industrial capabilities. The initial land acquisition in June of 2020 laid the groundwork for a business park that now houses high-quality industrial tenants like Cooper Tire (Goodyear), NFI Industries, and DHL.

The master plan included eleven Class A structures, with varying sizes and specifications to meet growing logistics demands. Mohr Capital embraced sustainability, environmental responsibility, and various technological initiatives in developing the park's state-of-the-art amenities, such as EV chargers, enhanced HVAC that uses less gas than a traditional Make-Up Air Unit, upgraded dock equipment, walking paths and the potential for a solar array field.

On April 1, 2023, an EF-3 tornado ripped through Lot 6, a recently completed one-million square-foot warehouse—the largest building in the park at the time—and the nearby community, leaving a trail of destruction that stretched for miles.

In the disaster's aftermath, Mohr Capital sent a cleaning crew of 50 helpers, dumpsters, and other equipment to the neighboring farm to help in the massive cleanup effort. Mohr also jumped into action on the cleanup and rebuild of Lot 6 — and the entire million-square-foot warehouse was rebuilt in only seven months. This resilience in the face of adversity echoed the collaborative spirit that marked MLP's inception. The public/private partnership with the Town of Whiteland also played a pivotal role in the recovery efforts.

From its bold master plan to its generous community collaboration in the face of disaster, Mohr Logistics Park stands as a testament to what is possible when vision meets execution. As Mohr Capital CEO and Indiana native Bob Mohr would say, Mohr Logistics Park is "Hoosier Owned and Hoosier Strong."

That sentiment has proved true exactly a year later, with MLP's triumphant CoStar Impact Award recognition.

"Mohr Capital's response to a natural disaster proved how valuable it is to have a professional and competent team," said Gary Horn, the chief development officer at Mohr Capital. "Mark Writt with CBRE and Sam Fugate with Pepper Construction were on site and directing activities within hours of the disaster. Denney Construction brought a team to deal with the massive clean-up of Mohr's site and adjoining neighbors. Everyone involved with MLP development contributed and proved that having the right team makes all the difference. Indiana's Hoosier "can do" spirit turned a natural disaster into a successful development. I cannot thank the team enough."

The CoStar Impact Awards recognize exemplary commercial real estate transactions and projects completed in 2023 that have significantly influenced neighborhoods or submarkets across 128 major international markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The awards honored over 380 winners for their CRE transactions across five categories: Lease of the Year, Sale/Acquisition of the Year, Commercial Development of the Year, Multifamily Development of the Year and Redevelopment of the Year.

"Now in its third year, the CoStar Impact Awards are an incredible opportunity to recognize the real estate projects fundamentally transforming the industry landscape," said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. "Our diverse panel of judges worked diligently to identify the most impactful commercial real estate projects across a range of categories that are shaping the future of the industry and the communities in which they serve. It's an honor to recognize the companies and projects propelling the real estate sector forward."

About Mohr Capital

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value exchange of office, industrial, healthcare, hospitality and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $2.5 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued and underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar Group conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of real estate information. CoStar is the global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, and news, enabling clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on property values, market conditions and availabilities. Apartments.com is the leading online marketplace for renters seeking great apartment homes, providing property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked online commercial real estate marketplace with over twelve million monthly global unique visitors. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X offers a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. Homes.com is the fastest growing online residential marketplace that connects agents, buyers, and sellers. OnTheMarket is a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. Business Immo is France's leading commercial real estate news service. Thomas Daily is Germany's largest online data pool in the real estate industry. Belbex is the premier source of commercial space available to let and for sale in Spain. CoStar Group's websites attract over 100 million unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

