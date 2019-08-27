Mohr Capital Acquires Texas Roadhouse Restaurant Ground Lease In Steubenville, Ohio

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based, privately held real estate investment firm, Mohr Capital, has acquired another retail ground lease, this time in Steubenville, OH, approximately 40 miles west of Pittsburgh, PA. The ground lease tenant, Texas Roadhouse Restaurants, is a publicly-traded restaurant operator with approximately 600 locations throughout the United States. The Steubenville location is a corporate-owned restaurant.

"We are excited to complete another retail ground lease and adding to our quickly growing portfolio," said Rob Solls, Director of Retail Investments & Acquisitions for Mohr Capital. "We are continuing to experience substantial growth by pursuing high-quality retail acquisitions and working with best in class operators."

Bob Mohr, Founder and Chairman of Mohr Capital commented, "I am pleased that our Retail Division is off to a good start in 2019 closing on this ground lease in Ohio. I am excited that Mohr Capital is quickly growing our retail pipeline."

Rob Solls and Boyd Messmann handled the transaction on behalf of Mohr Capital.

ABOUT MOHR CAPITAL – Mohr Capital is a privately-held real estate investment company that focuses on acquiring and developing properties ranging from $5 million to $120 million throughout the U.S. For additional information on Mohr Capital, please visit our website at mohrcap.com.

SOURCE Mohr Capital

Related Links

http://www.mohrcap.com

