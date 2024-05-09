Mohr Logistics Park signs 1 million square foot lease with Cummins Inc.

The new Cummins lease further solidifies Mohr Logistics Park's status as a blue-chip industrial park

WHITELAND, Ind., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Capital has secured a lease for more than 1 million square feet at Mohr Logistics Park with Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI). This is the fifth major lease for the award-winning Class A industrial park, further solidifying Mohr Logistics Park's status as a blue-chip industrial park.

Cummins' new long-term lease is for 1,057,350 square feet in Building 6 at Mohr Logistics Park. The leased space is a 40-foot clear-height, cross-dock warehouse and distribution facility.

Lot 6 building at Mohr Logistics Park in Whiteland, IN.

Mohr was represented by Mark Writt with CBRE and Cummins was represented by Heidi Kent and Gabrielle Woolley with Cummins and Kathy Foster, Anne Street, Jon Jessup, and Brian Zurawski with Colliers all served as tenant representatives for Cummins. Steve Fenton represented UMB Bank as the lender.

Cummins is a global power solutions leader comprised of five business segments – Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins – supported by its global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins joins high-caliber tenants such as Goodyear, NFI, Turn 14 and DHL, which have also signed leases at Mohr Logistics Park in the last year.

"We're pleased that Cummins has leased space at Mohr Logistics Park," said Gary Horn, chief development officer at Mohr Capital. "This move highlights the strength, quality and attractiveness of our Park. Cummins joining us brings significant momentum to the strength of the Park's high-quality tenants and thriving logistics presence in the Indianapolis market."

Mohr Capital's invaluable partners contributing to Mohr Logistics Park include Sam Fugate with Pepper Construction, Shawn Curran with Curran Architects, and Ross Nixon with American Structurepoint.

"I've known since my early days growing up in Indianapolis that there are few brands stronger or more respected than Cummins," said Bob Mohr, Mohr Capital Chairman and CEO. "Mohr Logistics Park is very proud to have Cummins bring one of their largest global facilities to Mohr Logistics Park. Many of Cummins' employees and service providers will consider Mohr Logistics Park their home for many years to come.

As the largest industrial park developed in the Indianapolis area in the last 15 years, Mohr Logistics Park provides exceptional interstate access, the consistency of a master-planned industrial park, and many other benefits you would expect from a Class A industrial park versus a one-off industrial site. Mohr Capital welcomes Cummins to their new facility, and we trust this will be their long-term home for years to come."

Mohr Capital's master-planned industrial park continues to attract Fortune 100 companies for leasing. Mohr Logistics Park totals 475 acres, with plans for more than 7 million square feet of modern bulk industrial buildings. The park was recently named as the CoStar Impact Award winner for "Commercial Development of the Year" in 2024.

About Mohr Capital

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value exchange of office, industrial, healthcare, hospitality and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $2.5 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued and underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

To learn more about Mohr Capital, visit: https://www.mohrcap.com.

