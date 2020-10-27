Mohr Capital Completes Phase I Land Acquisition Of Mohr Logistics Park

"Being a Hoosier native, I am very excited to be developing in the largest industrial development park that has been built in town over the last 10 years. This will bring significant industrial growth, essential to Indiana, and more specifically jobs to Whiteland. We love the location and so does Cooper Tire, Amazon and other national logistics users," says Bob Mohr, Chairman of Mohr Capital.

Mohr Capital plans to commence speculative development of an 827,180 SF building in Spring 2021. Earlier in June, Mohr Capital also closed on 122 acres for a 1 MSF build-to-suit distribution facility for Cooper Tires, the Park's inaugural tenant. The construction of Cooper Tires' building by Chicago based Pepper Construction is well under way. Gary Horn, Chief Investment Officer for Mohr Capital, is spearheading the Park development.

Mark Writt, Senior Vice President of CBRE, assisted Mohr Capital on the land assemblage. Writt and his team will handle the leasing efforts going forward. Indianapolis based Curran Architecture is the architect for the Park, while American Structurepoint is the civil engineer and assisted in developing the master plan. "We have assembled a top-tier team for this development and their counsel has been invaluable," says Horn. "Our team, working closely with the Town of Whiteland, will bring significant job creation and revenue to the Town. The Town has been a great partner in this development, and we look forward to working with them for years to come," says Horn.

About Mohr Capital

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value enhancement of office, industrial and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $1 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued or underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

SOURCE Mohr Capital

Related Links

http://www.mohrcap.com

