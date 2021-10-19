Mohr Capital Grows Industrial Land Acquisitions Practice

Based in Dallas, Horn will work with brokers and landowners to identify, entitle and close on big-box land sites for industrial development in key markets across the nation including Dallas, Austin, Columbus, Savannah, Charleston, Charlotte, Lakeland and Phoenix. Horn will report to National Director of Land Acquisitions Lee Loftis, who joined Mohr Capital in August 2021 from Copart Inc. to lead the practice.

"Skyrocketing industrial demand is making improved land harder and harder to come by, and private owners who have not already sold to developers are reluctant to do so because they know just how valuable it is," said Loftis. "As a result, acquiring well-positioned land – or land in the outer rings of major markets – takes time, effort and a creative approach. We're pleased to welcome Carson to the team as we stay on the cutting-edge of industrial development."

Horn's hiring comes on the heels of a record-breaking quarter for the U.S. industrial market and construction pipeline. At the end of Q3 2021, the pipeline reached 521.4 MSF – exceeding 500 MSF for the first time in history – and demand outpaced supply by 119 MSF for the first time since 2019, according to Cushman & Wakefield's U.S. National Industrial Q3 2021 report.

"I'm excited to join such a great team at a time when the industrial and land markets are as dynamic as they've been in recent history," said Horn. "I look forward to contributing to Mohr Capital's strong track record as a developer of big-box industrial facilities that meet the unique needs of users in markets throughout the U.S."

Before joining Mohr Capital, Horn was a tenant advisor with Swearingen Realty Group, where he researched and developed comparative market surveys and demographic reports to help clients nationwide in the site selection process, as well as negotiated rental rates and tenant improvements with landlords.

Mohr Capital develops speculative and build-to-suit office, industrial and retail properties for users across the nation. Current development projects include 827K-SF and 1.057-MSF speculative facilities within Mohr Logistics Park – a 475+ acre master-planned industrial park in Whiteland, Indiana – and a 596K-SF speculative facility in Reno, Nevada.

About Mohr Capital

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value enhancement of office, industrial and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $2.5 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued or underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit mohrcap.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

