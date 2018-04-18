"Susan will oversee the day-to-day management of the company's operations, finance, accounting, and investments," said Bob Mohr, Chairman of Mohr Capital. "She will also be integral to the company's growth initiatives. Her experience in real estate and her professional credentials make her invaluable and we look forward to having her on our team."

"I am delighted to be joining Mohr Capital," said Susan Cheng. "I look forward to working with Bob and the team at Mohr Capital to continue to build the company's investment platform and grow the portfolio for the benefit of investors, strategic partners and stakeholders."

Prior to joining Mohr Capital, Ms. Cheng was Director – Portfolio Management for Harvest Interests, an investment management firm where she oversaw the company's real estate investment funds. Ms. Cheng holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from Concordia University, Canada, and a Master of Business Administration from University of Dallas. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Certified Public Accountant (Texas), and also holds the Accredited in Business Valuation (ABV) and Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF) credentials.

About Mohr Capital, LLC :

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition and development of industrial and office assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has more than 160 years of combined experience in commercial real estate and has completed in excess of a billion dollars in annual volume. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and keen market insights to capitalize on undervalued or underperforming properties. Internally funded, Mohr Capital has a proven track record of substantial returns. For more information please visit mohrcap.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mohr-capital-hires-susan-cheng-as-chief-operating-officer-300631298.html

SOURCE Mohr Capital

Related Links

http://www.mohrcap.com

